Vueroid Expands Retail Channel For AI Dash Cam Line At Tech Connect Live In Chicago

VUEROID S1 4K is World’s First AI-Powered Dash Cam with Automatic License Plate Capture & AI-powered License Plate Restoration Captures Clear Accident Evidence

VUEROID at Tech Connect LIVE

May 20-22, 2025

Hyatt Regency O’Hare, Chicago

May 15, 2025, Chicago, IL – VUEROID https://vueroid.com, a leading high-resolution dash cam technology brand, announced today it is expanding its retail channel at the Tech Connect LIVE retail and distributor channel event, held next week in Chicago. The VUEROID S1 4K Infinite is the world’s first AI-powered dash cam with Automatic License Plate Capture and AI-powered License Plate Restoration. A high-resolution 4K automotive dash cam, the S1 4K Infinite captures reliable, high-quality evidence for accidents and other automotive incidents.

The VUEROID S1 4K Infinite dash cam will begin shipping this month from major retailers, including Best Buy USA, Best Buy Canada, Amazon, Walmart.com, Camping World, Woot, FSI, and automotive stores. VUEROID will be at Tech Connect LIVE, held from May 20-22, 2025 at the Hyatt Regency O’Hare Rosemont Ballroom, Chicago, IL.

To schedule meetings at Tech Connect LIVE, contact:

Karen Thomas, Thomas PR kthomas@thomaspr.com 631-549-7575 cell: 516-527-9111.

The S1 4K Infinite goes to the core of what users need in a car’s dash cam — unparalleled video clarity to capture more data and AI technology built into the S1 4K’s Vueroid HUB app to restore license plate information, setting a new standard for video clarity in dash cam technology. The S1 4K dash cam serves as a form of insurance, delivering reliable video recordings when they’re needed most.

S1 4K Infinite Key Features:

Industry’s first AI-powered dash cam.

Automatic License Plate Capture.

AI-powered License Plate Restoration: users restore license plate info by specifying the area to be restored.

Image Enhancing Mode: Infinite Plate Capture Mode is created by tuning VUEROID’s patented Image Signal Processing (ISP).

Android and Apple Carplay Privacy Protection: AI-powered blur feature automatically locates and blurs other vehicles’ license plates and the driver or pedestrian’s face through the app.

Manufactured in S. Korea: All VUEROID dash cams are manufactured in S. Korea, so there are no issues with current US-China tariffs and VUEROID’s prices remain steady.

Pricing & Availability

The VUEROID S1 4K Infinite (4K Front+2K Rear, 2CH) will be available in May with an MSRP of $429.99 (estimated street price $369.99), available at major retailers, such as Best Buy USA, Best Buy Canada, Camping World, Woot, FSI, and automotive stores; and online through Amazon, eBay, and Walmart.com for customers in the US and Canada. The S1 4K Infinite is also available as a front cam model (1CH) and Front+Rear+Inside cam model (3CH). For more information, visit https://vueroid.com/vueroid-s/ and https://vueroid.com.

About VUEROID

Award-winning VUEROID has extensive expertise in automotive camera video processing through its parent company NC&, South Korea’s largest dash cam manufacturer. VUEROID offers automotive users superior clarity in all driving conditions with NC&’s proprietary patented ISP technology for crystal-clear video quality, focusing on the elements that matter most: lens, sensor, ISP, and SoC. For other companies, these components are usually limited by external suppliers, but because of VUEROID’s proprietary ISP technology, adjustments can be fine-tuned to 18 different categories, including brightness, sharpness, and noise reduction. An overlooked element when discussing image quality, a single parameter in ISP tuning can create up to 700,000 different image outcomes. This level of precision makes a significant difference in video quality, setting the S1 4K Infinite apart from the competition.

VUEROID™ is the official brand name of innovative dash cams supplied by NC&. Since launching VUEROID in 2017, NC& has steadily expanded the brand across Southeast Asia and Australia, delivering quality products that customers trust. VUEROID has produced over 4,000,000 dash cams during the last 5 years, generating an average annual revenue of $44 million. For more information, visit: https://vueroid.com.



