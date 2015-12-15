Webalo Reinvents Operational Intelligence With the Power of Workforce Data

Webalo, the Connected Worker Platform for the Frontline Workforce, today announced a breakthrough in industrial optimization by bridging the critical gap between machinery and the human actions that drive operational outcomes. By capturing exactly how workers interact with equipment, respond to anomalies, and implement best practices, Webalo combines workforce data with existing IT and OT systems-empowering industrial organizations to make more accurate predictive and prescriptive decisions than ever before.

“In traditional industrial environments, OT systems like SCADA and MES provide real-time machine performance metrics, but they only tell us what is happening – not why,” said Peter Price, CEO of Webalo. “Webalo’s workforce data integration with IT and OT data creates a revolutionary new data asset that empowers industrial organizations to understand the human actions driving operational outcomes. This enables a proactive rather than reactive approach to operations, elevating predictive maintenance, and prescriptive analytics to the next level. Webalo’s Connected Worker Platform is the next frontier in operational intelligence.”

Proactive Decisions Powered by Workforce Data

Webalo’s Platform digitizes and contextualizes frontline workers’ actions, decisions, and observations, capturing crucial “human” data points often missing from conventional IT and OT systems. With Webalo’s workforce data at the forefront, industrial organizations can:

Uncover the "why" behind inefficiencies by linking human activities, system responses, and machine performance into a unified data stream.

Diagnose root causes of downtime, process deviations, and quality issues with more robust cause-and-effect analysis.

Enhance predictive maintenance by incorporating real-time workforce input into AI-driven decision-making.

Optimize workflows dynamically through automated corrective actions driven by workforce insights.

Increase workforce engagement and standardization using AI-powered guidance, gamification, and seamless enterprise integrations.

“Webalo’s innovative approach to integrating workforce, IT, and OT data is a game-changer,” said Sebastián Trolli, Research Manager and Head of Industrial Automation & Software at Frost & Sullivan. “In an era where industrial organizations seek more than machine performance metrics, Webalo offers a comprehensive view combining human insights with machine data. This holistic framework improves decision-making and accelerates operational efficiency, enabling organizations to unlock new levels of performance and productivity.”

Combining workforce data with IT and OT systems, Webalo closes the workforce knowledge gap, bringing companies closer to real-time operational clarity.

This new, unified data asset helps drive:

Smarter decisions based on both machine-state insights and detailed workforce context.

Improved resource allocation that accounts for human workflows, skill levels, and real-world challenges.

Enhanced prescriptive analytics that account for human actions and machine performance.

About Webalo

Webalo®, The Connected Worker Platform for the Frontline Workforce™, is an AI-enabled software Platform that digitizes tasks and activities for frontline workers, providing real-time operational visibility and driving process optimization and improvement across all areas of business operations. Webalo is enterprise-grade, closely integrated with enterprise and industrial software systems such as Microsoft, SAP, AVEVA, and GE. Built to operate in the face of massive amounts of real-time transactional usage by thousands of workers, Webalo helps the workforce make better, more informed decisions and makes their businesses more productive.

