Wix Aims to Disrupt the Design Experience with Wixel, The Next-Generation AI-Powered Visual Design Platform for Anyone

Background Changer By leveraging cutting-edge AI capabilities, baked into an intuitive interface, users can generate and transform images, such as changing the background of an image, to fully execute their vision.

Background remover Wixel leverages advanced AI to simplify complex editing tasks, enabling users to intuitively remove backgrounds, extend images, and seamlessly modify design elements with just a few clicks.

Photo Editor Wixel provides photo editing tools, enabling users to enhance and customize their images.

Product Wixel empowers anyone to design effortlessly using AI image generation, powerful editing tools, and an extensive collection of customizable templates —all in an intuitive interface.

Wix is redefining creative empowerment with the launch of Wixel – a standalone AI-powered design platform that brings the most advanced visual design capabilities into a single intuitive interface

NEW YORK – Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX), the leading SaaS website builder platform globally1 today announced the launch of Wixel , a new standalone AI-powered visual design platform. Built to democratize visual design, Wixel enables anyone to effortlessly bring their ideas to life, producing high-quality results with ease. The platform integrates cutting-edge artificial intelligence with an intuitive user interface and powerful features to offer a seamless visual design experience.

In an era of rapid technological change and rising user expectations, studio-quality design has become the new standard. With the overwhelming amount of available tools, the landscape is constantly shifting, and many business owners and creators often struggle with finding the right tools for specific use cases and producing professional results.

Wix has long been at the forefront of making complex technologies accessible to all, empowering anyone to build professional-quality websites. That same vision now powers Wixel, an AI-driven design platform that brings high-end creative tools to anyone. Wixel is unique in that it handles the complexity behind the scenes, choosing the best models for each task to ensure optimal results.

For example, a jewelry designer can snap a photo of their product, upload it to Wixel, instantly remove or place their product in a completely different setting and context, fine-tune contrast and saturation, and place it into a professionally designed template – all within minutes. They can add text, customize the layout, and download the final image to use on social media or their online store. Alternatively, Wixel can generate high-quality images in several different styles, giving users the flexibility to match their brand seamlessly. This end-to-end workflow makes it easier than ever to create visual assets, with even more advanced features, like video and story creation on the horizon.

“AI is the foundation of Wixel,” said Avishai Abrahami, Co-Founder and CEO of Wix. “Design is in our DNA, and simplifying complex experiences is what we do best. We’re now determined to revolutionize design by democratizing access to powerful and creative tools for everyone, regardless of their design expertise. This version is just the beginning, and I am excited to explore the limitless creative possibilities that Wixel will unlock as we continue to innovate and refine our platform.”

Among the advanced models powering Wixel is OpenAI’s new image generation model. Colin Jarvis, Head of Forward Deployed Engineering at OpenAI, said: “We’re always excited to see how our API can create new user experiences and Wix is making it easier than ever for people to create professional-looking visuals, fast. By integrating our image generation technology into Wixel, they’ve built a simple, powerful tool that helps anyone—from small business owners to creators—to bring their ideas to life with just a few clicks.

Wixel is now available in English, providing free usage with an optional upgrade to a Pro Plan for enhanced usage and access to premium templates and design elements. Learn more about Wixel here .

About Wix.com Ltd.

Wix is the leading SaaS website builder platform1 to create, manage and grow a digital presence. Founded in 2006, Wix is a comprehensive platform providing users – self-creators, agencies, enterprises, and more – with industry-leading performance, security, AI capabilities and a reliable infrastructure. Offering a wide range of commerce and business solutions, advanced SEO and marketing tools, the platform enables users to take full ownership of their brand, their data and their relationships with their customers. With a focus on continuous innovation and delivery of new features and products, users can seamlessly build a powerful and high-end digital presence for themselves or their clients.

