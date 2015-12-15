Aiera Closes Series B Funding Round with Ten of Wall Street’s Largest Research Firms Joining Board

The newly formed consortium will advance technological availability and standards across the industry. Microsoft joining consortium as Strategic Technology Partner.

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – June 9, 2025) – Aiera, the leader in generative AI event solutions for financial professionals, today announced the successful closing of $25 million in Series B funding. Led by a consortium that includes ten of Wall Street’s largest investment banks and research providers, including the leading expert network, Third Bridge, Aiera aims to transform AI-driven financial research solutions in a collaborative and compliant manner.

As the financial industry undergoes a fundamental shift in how research is created, distributed, and consumed, Aiera is committed to accelerating AI innovation by enhancing language model accuracy, strengthening intellectual property protections, and providing a unified solution for all customers integrating generative AI into their workflows.

“By bringing together the world’s top financial research institutions, we are ensuring AI innovation is developed responsibly within the highly regulated research domain,” said Gavin Skinner, Chairman and COO of Aiera. “Our focus is on clear standards for intellectual property protection, entitled content access, accurate chat-prompt responses, and citation integrity. Aiera’s technology solutions will be made available to all content creators, content consumers, existing content aggregators, and new and emerging platforms within the financial services industry.”

As part of this transformative initiative, Microsoft has joined Aiera as its strategic technology partner, providing cutting-edge Azure infrastructure to power Aiera’s next generation of GenAI solutions.

A Buy-Side Advisory Council has also been established, composed of senior leaders from a dozen of the world’s largest long-only and hedge-fund firms. This council will play a key role in shaping Aiera’s technology offering by providing strategic insights, development recommendations, and product testing feedback.

“This marks a defining moment in our industry,” said Ken Sena, CEO and Co-Founder of Aiera. “Together with our partners, we are building a secure and scalable AI ecosystem — one that enhances the value of research, safeguards intellectual property, and empowers more informed, real-time decision-making. We’re honored by this collective commitment and excited to lead this next chapter of industry innovation.”

About Aiera:

Aiera is the leader in generative AI event solutions for financial services professionals. Now backed by a first-of-its-kind consortium of leading Wall Street banks and research providers, Aiera integrates broker research, expert network content, financial news, transcripts, filings, and other public data sources into its technology and platform solutions. Trusted by many of the world’s top asset managers and financial institutions, Aiera delivers its capabilities through a secure dashboard, customizable components, and enterprise-grade APIs — empowering more informed, real-time decision-making across the investment workflow. Learn more at aiera.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/254881