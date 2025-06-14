Albany Ninja Lab opens registration for 2025 Summer Camps with Taylor Treadgold, featuring skill-based ninja training, flexible scheduling, and a supportive environment for young athletes across the Capital Region.

Albany, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – June 14, 2025) – Albany Ninja Lab is excited to announce its 2025 Summer Camp in Albany, offering a dynamic and obstacle-based athletic experience for children throughout the Capital Region. These weeklong sessions, led by coach Taylor Treadgold, will run from July through August, focusing on structured physical challenges, team-building, and individual growth.

The 12,000-square-foot facility features state-of-the-art obstacle training equipment, including warped walls, salmon ladders, quintuple steps, and a dedicated parkour area for free-running activities. Albany Ninja Lab promotes an inclusive environment centered around positive reinforcement, a zero-bullying policy, and strong community support-ensuring every participant has a chance to grow in a safe and encouraging space.

This Summer Camp in Albany is designed to accommodate busy family schedules. Weekly sessions run Monday through Friday and are available in three formats: morning (9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.), afternoon (1:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m.), and full-day (9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.). Campers are grouped by ability to ensure developmentally appropriate challenges. Each session maintains an 8:1 camper-to-instructor ratio with a maximum of 48 participants per session. All coaches are CPR certified and background-checked. Instruction focuses on age-appropriate drills and long-term athletic development, helping children build strength, coordination, and confidence.

Albany Ninja Lab Announces 2025 Summer Camp Programs

Each day of camp follows a consistent schedule that balances instruction, obstacle challenges, and active play. Morning sessions begin with open gym time and continue with structured classes and skills training. Afternoon sessions follow a similar format tailored to their time block. Campers participate in obstacle navigation, fitness games, and teamwork activities throughout the week.

Summer camps for kids will be held during the following weeks in 2025: July 7-11, July 14-18, July 21-25, July 28-August 1, August 4-8, August 11-15, and August 25-29. Half-day sessions are available at $75 for single drop-in days or $299 for a full week. Full-day sessions are priced at $115 per day or $400 per week.

Registration is now open for all summer sessions. For more information or to enroll, families can contact Albany Ninja Lab directly.

About the company: Albany Ninja Lab is the Capital Region’s premier obstacle training facility, located in a modern 12,000-square-foot gym in Albany, NY. The gym features a wide range of ninja and parkour obstacles suitable for all ages and abilities. Committed to creating an inclusive and empowering space, Albany Ninja Lab emphasizes positive reinforcement, a zero-tolerance bullying policy, and strong community engagement. The facility offers youth classes, birthday parties, open gym access, and seasonal programs focused on helping participants develop strength, confidence, and resilience through movement-based training.

