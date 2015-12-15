Anitian Launches FedFlex™: The World’s First Agentic AI-Powered Automation Platform for Fast, Flexible FedRAMP Compliance

Sponsorless Authorizations, full CSP control, and 4x faster accreditation at 10x cost-efficiency—without the vendor lock-in

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Anitian, the leader in compliance automation for cloud-first SaaS companies, today unveiled FedFlex™, the first agentic AI-powered platform built to help Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) achieve and maintain FedRAMP compliance with unprecedented speed, flexibility, and cost-efficiency.

FedFlex is purpose-built to accelerate time-to-revenue for federal market entrants—cutting months off the FedRAMP timeline, eliminating vendor lock-in, and reducing cost by up to 90% over traditional consulting-based methods.

“FedFlex isn’t just faster—it’s smarter,” said Chris Finan, CEO of Anitian. “We’re giving CSPs a powerful new way to break into the federal market on their terms: full control, sponsorless pathways, and AI that works for you—not against you.”

Why FedFlex Matters

Traditional FedRAMP processes are slow, expensive, and rigid. FedFlex flips the script, delivering:

4x Faster FedRAMP Readiness – Audit-ready in weeks, not months.

– Audit-ready in weeks, not months. Up to 90% Cost Savings – Automate the most painful, labor-intensive tasks.

– Automate the most painful, labor-intensive tasks. Sponsorless ATO – Get to FedRAMP Low without waiting for an agency sponsor.

– Get to FedRAMP Low without waiting for an agency sponsor. CSP-Controlled Deployment – Let Anitian host your application in its high-assurance cloud, or host in your own AWS GovCloud or Azure Government environment.

– Let Anitian host your application in its high-assurance cloud, or host in your own AWS GovCloud or Azure Government environment. Agentic AI Automation – Purpose-built by Anitian’s AI security experts to drive documentation, controls implementation, remediation, and continuous monitoring—automatically.

FedFlex Starter & FedFlex Comprehensive

Whether you’re testing federal waters or scaling a mature public sector business, FedFlex meets you where you are:

FedFlex Starter – The only sponsorless ATO solution designed for rapid FedRAMP Low accreditation (perfect for 20x pilot participation).

– The only sponsorless ATO solution designed for rapid FedRAMP Low accreditation (perfect for 20x pilot participation). FedFlex Comprehensive – Full FedRAMP Moderate/High automation with continuous monitoring and ConMon workflows for long-term success.

Strategic Value for SaaS Leaders

CEOs & CROs – Shrink time-to-revenue and control your brand in the federal marketplace.

– Shrink time-to-revenue and control your brand in the federal marketplace. CISOs & CTOs – Automate without compromise: stay secure, stay compliant, stay in control.

– Automate without compromise: stay secure, stay compliant, stay in control. Compliance Teams – Say goodbye to spreadsheet-driven drudgery and hello to intelligent workflows and real-time dashboards.

Strategic Value for Federal IT Security Teams

As federal agencies take on greater responsibility for cybersecurity oversight and continuous monitoring, FedFlex delivers powerful capabilities to streamline ATO management and improve operational security:

Real-Time Compliance Visibility – Live dashboards and automated reporting give security teams instant insight into the posture of each FedRAMP-authorized product in use.

– Live dashboards and automated reporting give security teams instant insight into the posture of each FedRAMP-authorized product in use. Continuous Monitoring & Threat Hunting – Embedded sensors track security controls and detect deviations automatically, enabling earlier risk detection and faster response.

– Embedded sensors track security controls and detect deviations automatically, enabling earlier risk detection and faster response. Automated POA&M Generation and Tracking – Reduces administrative overhead and focuses attention on the most critical vulnerabilities.

– Reduces administrative overhead and focuses attention on the most critical vulnerabilities. SSP Validation & Evidence Automation – FedFlex validates actual configurations against SSP claims and auto-generates documentation in OSCAL and other formats—ensuring audit readiness and eliminating manual errors.

– FedFlex validates actual configurations against SSP claims and auto-generates documentation in OSCAL and other formats—ensuring audit readiness and eliminating manual errors. Vendor Risk Scoring – Security and compliance health scores help agencies assess risk across their software portfolios, with API access for integration into existing tools.

FedFlex empowers federal IT and security teams to manage multiple ATOs more efficiently, reduce manual workload, and continuously improve the security of their SaaS supply chains.

Built by the Leader in Compliance Automation

FedFlex builds on Anitian’s industry-defining platform, trusted by dozens of leading SaaS companies across AI, data analytics, cybersecurity, and infrastructure. With purpose-built integrations for top 3PAOs, validated FedRAMP KSIs, and the industry’s only fully agentic AI for compliance, FedFlex is redefining what’s possible for software companies entering the federal market.

“FedFlex is the platform we wished we had when we were starting out,” added Finan. “Now, we’ve built it—for the next generation of SaaS leaders ready to win in government.”

FedFlex is now available in limited release for FedRAMP Low.

About Anitian

Anitian delivers the fastest path to FedRAMP and beyond. Our AI-powered compliance automation platform helps SaaS companies enter the federal market up to 4x faster and at 10x lower cost—without giving up brand or code control. Trusted by industry leaders and backed by top 3PAOs, Anitian is the future of compliance: fast, flexible, and built for scale. Learn more at www.anitian.com.

