Atua AI Expands Infrastructure Efficiency Through Multichain Modular AI Layers

Layered Architecture Delivers Scalable Automation and Streamlined Operations Across Decentralized Networks

Singapore, Singapore–(Newsfile Corp. – June 9, 2025) – Atua AI (TUA), the decentralized AI-powered productivity platform, has expanded its infrastructure efficiency through the deployment of modular AI layers tailored for multichain environments. This upgrade enables streamlined execution, dynamic scalability, and improved automation logic across blockchain ecosystems such as Ethereum, BNB Chain, and XRP Ledger.

By adopting a modular architecture, Atua AI separates key AI functions into independently scalable layers—such as Chat, Writer, and Classifier—allowing each to operate, update, and optimize without disrupting the broader system. This approach enhances flexibility for developers and enterprises while maintaining stability and performance during high-volume operations.

Multichain compatibility ensures that these modular layers interact natively with on-chain data, enabling more responsive and cost-effective workflows. Whether automating financial reporting, powering NFT content generation, or facilitating DAO governance, users benefit from faster task execution and reduced system overhead.

Read moreUltimate Guide: Everything You Need to Know About Industry 4.0

Atua AI’s expansion of its modular infrastructure affirms its commitment to building intelligent, resilient systems for the evolving decentralized world. These multichain enhancements equip users with the performance and adaptability needed to scale intelligent operations across Web3 with precision and control.

About Atua AI
Atua AI offers AI-powered productivity and creativity tools in the Web3 space. Its features include Chat, Writer, Imagine, Voiceover, and Classifier—all designed to empower users with intelligent, decentralized solutions for content creation, coding, analysis, and more.

Media Contact
Dorothy Marley
KaJ Labs
+1 707-622-6168
media@kajlabs.com

Social Media
Twitter
Instagram

Read moreHow Manufacturing Businesses Are Being Affected by the Robot Revolution

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/254889

Related Stories

YXT.com’s AI Learning Platform Deployed by Siemens for Digital Workforce Transformation

Everest Medicines Presents Positive Results from Phase 1b/2a Clinical Trial of EVER001 for Primary Membranous Nephropathy at ERA 2025

Colle AI Optimizes Asset Transfer Engines for Better NFT Routing Flow

Winna Named Leading Crypto Casino 2025 by Reddit Community for Instant Withdrawals & Bonuses

NordVPN validated in independent security and performance evaluation by West Coast Labs

Sagteс Ignites AI Commercialization Surge with US$5 Million in Contracts, Targeting US$50 Million Pipeline in 12 Months

You may have missed

Bridging the IT Gap: How Modern ERP Systems Solve Data and Security Challenges

The IT Labor Shortage: Strategies to Bridge the Gap Without Breaking the Budget

YXT.com’s AI Learning Platform Deployed by Siemens for Digital Workforce Transformation

Everest Medicines Presents Positive Results from Phase 1b/2a Clinical Trial of EVER001 for Primary Membranous Nephropathy at ERA 2025

Colle AI Optimizes Asset Transfer Engines for Better NFT Routing Flow

error: Content is protected !!