Bazaarvoice launches the new Intelligent Trust Mark for authentic ratings and reviews

At launch, over 100 million product detail pages are eligible to display the Intelligent Trust Mark, helping brands and retailers strengthen the credibility of their user-generated content

AUSTIN, Texas, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bazaarvoice, Inc., the leading platform for full-funnel authentic user-generated content (UGC) and social commerce solutions, today released the Intelligent Trust Mark, an updated, smarter version of the original Trust Mark, launched in 2013. The Intelligent Trust Mark, a visual indicator of review authenticity, has been modernized for today’s threats facing brand authenticity, including AI-generated content, fake reviews, and deceptive practices.

“As AI-generated content and misinformation continue to pervade the internet, shoppers today are more discerning and less trusting than ever,” said Ananda Chakravarty, VP Research, Retail at IDC. “Consumers are actively looking for reassurance that what they see is real, making trust signals and content verification key parts of the shopping experience. Brands who adopt trust marks will be paid back with customer loyalty, conversions, and engagement.”

According to Bazaarvoice research , 75% of consumers report they are concerned about fake reviews, as fewer than a third (31%) are confident in their ability to differentiate if a product or service review was written by an AI or an actual human being. That’s where the Intelligent Trust Mark fits in. When asked if they would have confidence in a ‘trust signal’ that shows that if an independent third party verified each rating and review, 73% said they’d trust it. That trust drives purchase intent, as 81% of consumers said they would be more likely to ‘purchase from a website that has review content badged with a trust mark than a website that does not.’

Along with a new design, the improved Intelligent Trust Mark:

Signals stronger protection , including the new shield design and full Bazaarvoice name, based on Bazaarvoice’s research findings around consumers’ trust in third-party validation.

, including the new shield design and full Bazaarvoice name, based on Bazaarvoice’s research findings around consumers’ trust in third-party validation. Evaluates both hosted and syndicated reviews , offering a more comprehensive view of authentic content. This means consumers can feel confident that all reviews within a product display page (PDP) meet Bazaarvoice’s authenticity standards, not just those submitted directly on the site.

, offering a more comprehensive view of authentic content. This means consumers can feel confident that all reviews within a product display page (PDP) meet Bazaarvoice’s authenticity standards, not just those submitted directly on the site. Is available to clients across more than 100 million qualifying PDPs supported by Bazaarvoice at launch.

across more than 100 million qualifying PDPs supported by Bazaarvoice at launch. Automatically detects and dynamically displays on brand and retailer PDPs to streamline Intelligent Trust Mark enablement, eliminating the need for manual review, saving time, and ensuring faster and more consistent application.

to streamline Intelligent Trust Mark enablement, eliminating the need for manual review, saving time, and ensuring faster and more consistent application. Builds on Bazaarvoice’s robust fraud detection capabilities bolstered by the breadth of our unparalleled retail network that supports 2.3 billion shopping sessions per month, allowing for faster pattern recognition and continuous optimization across the entire UGC ecosystem.

“The Intelligent Trust Mark isn’t just about protecting consumer trust – it also safeguards businesses and the future of e-commerce itself,” said Marissa Jones, SVP of Product at Bazaarvoice. “When bad actors use AI to create and spread fake content, it is then ingested by large language models and search engines and served back to consumers. The Intelligent Trust Mark combats this misinformation loop by giving brands a powerful, visible signal that their UGC is real and reliable.”

To learn more about Bazaarvoice’s work on Authenticity and the Intelligent Trust Mark, visit https://www.bazaarvoice.com/Authenticity/

About Bazaarvoice

Bazaarvoice is reshaping how brands and retailers connect with consumers by putting the authentic consumer voice first. With an end-to-end, commerce-empowered omni-channel content solutions and analytics platform, Bazaarvoice helps 14,000+ brands and retailers inform consumer decisions consistently and at scale at every stage of the shopper journey, on every platform where shoppers live. 2.5B shoppers use the Bazaarvoice Network on a monthly basis.

Founded in 2005, Bazaarvoice is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with offices in North America, Europe, Australia, and India. For more information, visit www.bazaarvoice.com

Media Contact

Lauren Venticinque

Lauren.venticinque@bazaarvoice.com