Blue Mountain Launches Spring 2025 RAM Release, Advancing Asset Management for Life Sciences

Release enables smarter maintenance, seamless mobile workflows and the introduction of artificial intelligence for improved documentation search

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Blue Mountain, the leader in GMP-compliant Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) software for life sciences, announces the launch of its Spring 2025 RAM Release, introducing advanced capabilities that drive operational excellence, maximize compliance, and empower mobile teams across the Life Sciences industry.

The Spring 2025 release builds on RAM’s trusted foundation by delivering enhancements in three transformative areas:

Condition-Based Maintenance (CBM) : Enables organizations to move beyond scheduled routines to smarter, condition-driven workflows. Real-time threshold management and automatic task generation ensure precision interventions, reducing downtime and cutting maintenance costs.

: Enables organizations to move beyond scheduled routines to smarter, condition-driven workflows. Real-time threshold management and automatic task generation ensure precision interventions, reducing downtime and cutting maintenance costs. RAM Mobile Enhancements : Teams can now execute work plans offline, submit mobile requests with photos, and maintain data integrity on the go. These updates dramatically reduce mean time to detection and improve documentation completeness.

: Teams can now execute work plans offline, submit mobile requests with photos, and maintain data integrity on the go. These updates dramatically reduce mean time to detection and improve documentation completeness. Artificial Intelligence: Now available in validation environments, RAMMY AI delivers instant, contextual answers sourced directly from validated documentation—slashing lookup times by up to 98% and unlocking daily productivity gains.

“Our Spring 2025 Release represents a major step toward predictive maintenance and mobile-first efficiency,” said Judy Fainor, Chief Technology Officer. “With condition-based maintenance, powerful mobile capabilities, and the introduction of AI, we’re enabling Life Sciences teams to work smarter, faster, and more compliantly than ever.”

About Blue Mountain

Blue Mountain is the leader in enterprise asset management for Life Sciences. For over 35 years, Blue Mountain has been committed to delivering innovative and high-quality solutions that ensure regulatory compliance, enable operational efficiency and equipment uptime, and provide insights that optimize asset lifecycle management. Trusted by more than 450+ Life Sciences companies, the Blue Mountain industry-leading cloud platform helps companies master end-to-end GMP asset management from set-up to installation and from training to validation. Blue Mountain is backed by Accel-KKR and headquartered in State College, PA.

For more information, please visit www.coolblue.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Christian Rockwell

carockwell@coolblue.com