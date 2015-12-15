Cerence AI Powers In-Car Experience in Premier German Automaker’s New Electric Sedan

Cerence core tech supports agentic voice assistant experience, rolling out first in the automaker’s latest addition to its electric vehicle lineup

BURLINGTON, Mass., June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) (“Cerence AI”), a global leader pioneering conversational AI-powered user experiences, today announced that its core technologies are supporting new agentic and generative AI capabilities in the next-generation of MBUX, rolling out first in the all-new and all-electric Mercedes-Benz CLA. Building on Cerence AI and Mercedes-Benz’s long-term collaboration, this first deployment of the fourth generation of MBUX, supporting advanced conversational capabilities within MBUX Virtual Assistant – as well as the first launch of the automaker’s MB.OS – marks an important milestone in the companies’ shared mission to deliver innovative, intelligent user experiences to Mercedes-Benz drivers.

Cerence AI and Mercedes-Benz are long-time partners on the MBUX infotainment system. For this program, Cerence AI collaborated closely with Mercedes-Benz global development network to develop the MBUX Virtual Assistant. Cerence’s AI solutions, including speech signal enhancement, cloud-based neural speech recognition, natural language understanding, and embedded neural text-to-speech, serve as the core input and output mechanisms across 25 languages, enabling seamless interaction across the platform’s agentic architecture. This includes the automaker’s new “living” avatar, which takes the form of the Mercedes-Benz star. In addition, Cerence AI enables MBUX to deliver more natural and empathetic interactions. Based on different facets of the user’s voice, the system has the capacity to respond in varying emotional speaking styles leveraging Cerence neural TTS.

“We greatly value our ongoing partnership with Mercedes-Benz and are proud of our joint effort to integrate our AI solutions, transforming the in-car experience for drivers and passengers around the world,” said Christian Mentz, Chief Revenue Officer, Cerence AI. “This project underscores our unique ability to meet automakers where they are – in this case, partnering closely with Mercedes-Benz to enhance customer choice for their drivers, leveraging the Cerence AI stack that supports the integration of a variety of services and agents.”

“As we continue to advance MBUX and the Virtual Assistant, we continue our collaboration with Cerence AI to leverage their ongoing innovation in core voice interaction technologies to bring enhanced intelligence and seamless interaction to our drivers,” said Andreas Biehl, Senior Manager Virtual Assistant & Infotainment Experience at Mercedes-Benz.

About Cerence Inc.

Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) is a global industry leader in creating intuitive, seamless, AI-powered experiences across automotive and transportation. Leveraging decades of innovation and expertise in voice, generative AI, and large language models, Cerence powers integrated experiences that create safer, more connected, and more enjoyable journeys for drivers and passengers alike. With more than 500 million cars shipped with Cerence technology, the company partners with leading automakers, transportation OEMs, and technology companies to advance the next generation of user experiences. Cerence is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, with operations globally and a worldwide team dedicated to pushing the boundaries of AI innovation. For more information, visit www.cerence.ai.