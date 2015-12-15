Clara Technologies Corp. Announces Changes to The Board of Directors

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 1, 2025) – Clara Technologies Corp. (CSE: CLTE) (the “Company“) announces today that effective May 31st, 2025, George Kovalyov has resigned as Director of the Company and Peter Field has been appointed as an independent Director of the Company.

Peter Field is a seasoned executive with over 30 years of experience building and managing successful companies across multiple industries. He has a strong track record in strategic business development, product innovation, and leading high-performance teams.

Peter’s work spans vertical farming, nutraceutical commercialization, bringing practical, science-based solutions to market. He has helped build and operate two GMP, USFDA-certified manufacturing facilities and has invested in companies focused on wound care, Alzheimer’s, depression, and cancer diagnostics.

As President of a biotech firm, Peter gained meaningful experience in public markets, capital raising, and regulatory compliance, playing a key role in governance and financing. Outside of business, Peter serves on the board of TeamUp, a non-profit that supports youth through sport—an initiative he values as a way to give back and create positive impact.

The board of directors and management of the Company want to sincerely thank George for his dedication and service as a director and wish him all the best in his future endeavors.

