Clara Technologies Issues Q2 Corporate Update Following Successful Launch of Sales Buddi App and Expansion into Quantum-AI Sales Innovation

Company Executes on Growth Roadmap as Quantum Intelligence Enhances Next-Gen Sales Coaching Ecosystem

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 23, 2025) – Clara Technologies Corp. (CSE: CLTE) (WKN: A3E4MS) (“Clara” or the “Company”), an innovator in enterprise-level Quantum and AI solutions, is pleased to provide a corporate update following the successful public launch of Sales Buddi—its flagship AI-driven sales coaching platform.

Now officially available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, Sales Buddi is Clara’s mobile-first solution designed to transform how modern sales professionals train, perform, and succeed. The app has been well-received in early usage, with strong engagement and positive feedback from individual users and enterprise teams alike.

“With the launch of Sales Buddi and the integration of quantum AI now in place, we’re positioned to deliver meaningful value to sales professionals at scale,” said Jonah Hicks, Founder & CEO of Sales Buddi. “I’m looking forward to the next quarter as we begin gaining more traction within the sales enablement industry and continue executing on our growth roadmap.”

Quantum AI Now Powering Sales Buddi’s Next Phase

Clara has entered the next stage of its development roadmap by integrating quantum-enhanced AI into the Sales Buddi infrastructure. These upgrades unlock exponentially faster behavioral modeling, more accurate coaching recommendations, and adaptive real-time training based on dynamic user input.

Sales Buddi Development Update

With the foundational app launched, Clara is moving forward with an aggressive 14-month expansion initiative focused on four high-impact areas:

AI Performance Optimization: Expanded user data modeling to refine personalization, improve outcomes, and enhance daily user engagement.

Expanded user data modeling to refine personalization, improve outcomes, and enhance daily user engagement. Corporate Sales Tools: Rollout of enterprise modules, including: Lead Bot: A 24/7 digital sales assistant embedded into websites, capable of live deal handling and incentive offers. Appointment Setter: AI-powered re-engagement of dormant CRM contacts at scale using adaptive outreach logic.

Rollout of enterprise modules, including: Community and Management Ecosystem: A global sales network with integrated forums, peer mentorship, and a premium Sales Manager Kit designed to help team leaders optimize performance.

A global sales network with integrated forums, peer mentorship, and a premium designed to help team leaders optimize performance. Cross-Platform Deployment: Desktop and tablet compatibility to deliver a unified experience across devices, including Slack-style collaboration features and CRM-linked dashboards.

Strategic Outlook

Clara Technologies is strategically positioned at the intersection of AI, quantum computing, and enterprise sales enablement. With the successful app launch complete and the broader tech stack now under active development, Clara aims to establish Sales Buddi as the most advanced coaching platform on the market—built for individual reps, sales teams, and entire organizations.

About Clara Technologies Corp.

Clara Technologies Corp. is a forward-thinking enterprise technology company developing AI and quantum-enhanced tools to optimize business performance. Its flagship platform Sales Buddi is designed to transform how companies approach sales training, operational intelligence, and employee development.

For more information about Clara Technologies Corp. and Sales Buddi, visit https://claratech.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements; Disclaimers:

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian legislation. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: “believes”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “estimates”, “plans”, “may”, “should”, “would”, “will”, “potential”, “scheduled” or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations and orientations regarding the future. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly, are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward‐looking information whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law. There can be no guarantee that the acquisition of HSCPL will be completed.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/256520