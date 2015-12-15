Coalesce Launches AI and Governance Features at Snowflake Summit 2025

New AI Copilot, Catalog upgrades, and 4x Snowflake usage fuel Coalesce’s breakout year

SAN FRANCISCO, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Coalesce, the leader in AI-powered data transformation and cataloging, introduced a series of major platform innovations at Snowflake’s annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 2025 . These innovations reinforce Coalesce’s commitment to accelerating data development and business insight within the Snowflake AI Data Cloud .

Coalesce’s latest updates enable data teams to build faster, govern more consistently, and deliver trusted data at scale. Key highlights include the debut of Coalesce Copilot (now in private preview), support for Snowflake Semantic Views (private preview), and deeper integration between Coalesce Transform and Catalog to close the gap between data engineering and business needs.

“Our vision has always been to unify transformation and governance in a way that’s intuitive, scalable, and future-proof,” said Armon Petrossian, CEO and Co-founder of Coalesce. “By rapidly expanding our AI capabilities and supporting the latest innovations on Snowflake—including their Semantic Views for Cortex—we’re helping data teams move faster, stay aligned with the business, and build trust at every stage of the data lifecycle.”

Boosting Data Engineering Productivity with Coalesce Copilot

Building on the success of its AI Documentation Assistant, Coalesce is introducing a new generative AI Copilot designed to streamline transformation workflows. Powered by an agentic architecture, the prompt-based assistant accelerates development and reduces friction in daily data engineering tasks.

Now in private preview, Coalesce Copilot helps users:

Explore metadata using natural language prompts

Auto-generate transformation logic, SQL, and platform configurations

Stay in flow without switching between documentation, SQL references, and the UI

Whether data teams are creating new objects or refining complex logic, Coalesce Copilot offers real-time, context-aware suggestions tailored to their Snowflake environments, helping teams move faster while maintaining governance and consistency.

Stop by Booth 1603 at Snowflake Summit 2025, June 2-5, to see the Coalesce Copilot in action or learn more here .

Enhancing the Coalesce Catalog Experience

Following the March 2025 acquisition of CastorDoc —now Coalesce Catalog—the Coalesce team prioritized deep integration with the Transform product and quickly introduced it to their customer base.

Adoption has been swift: within two months of the acquisition, over 10% of existing customers had added Catalog—including RSG Group, Alterman, and Toll Brothers—a rapid ramp-up rarely seen with acquired products, according to Joe Floyd, General Partner at Emergence Capital.

“At United, we have numerous data initiatives and enterprise-wide requirements, and Coalesce is helping accelerate our development and support our ambitious goals,” said Andrew Crisp, Director of Enterprise Data Services at United Community Banks. “The platform is powerful and intuitive, and the team is especially excited about the new Catalog and its potential to enable self-service analytics and governance.”

The platform roadmap continues to advance rapidly, including:

MCP Server development, enabling the Catalog AI Assistant to run in Slack, Teams, and other collaboration tools where teams already work

Quality tests authored in Coalesce Transform and surfaced in Catalog provide a deep, bidirectional data quality and monitoring experience

End-to-end lineage spanning the entire Snowflake ecosystem, from source to dashboards

Live integrations with tools like Confluence and Notion, supporting real-time confidence and collaboration

“Trust starts with the business,” said Satish Jayanthi, Co-founder and CTO of Coalesce. “With our deeper integration between Catalog and Transformation, business teams can define their intent in the catalog—whether it’s rules, policies, or metrics—and have that enforced automatically by our platform. Catalog becomes the hub, and things like transformation, quality, and security are the spokes.”

Deepening Snowflake Partnership and Customer Growth

Coalesce’s growth within the Snowflake ecosystem continues to accelerate. The number of global companies adopting Coalesce has nearly doubled year-over-year, alongside 4x growth in development activity and 3x growth in Snowflake object creation.

This momentum has been bolstered by a native integration with Fivetran, support for Snowflake AI and interoperability capabilities (including Cortex AI and Apache Iceberg™), and rapid development on new Snowflake features, such as their semantic layer.

“Coalesce continues to be one of the companies setting the pace of innovation in the Snowflake partner ecosystem,” said Kieran Kennedy, VP, Data Cloud Product Partners, Snowflake. “Their momentum and focus on governed, intelligent operations make them a standout partner in the Snowflake AI Data Cloud.”

About Coalesce

Coalesce is the only data transformation platform built for scale, governance, and the AI-driven future. The platform provides data teams with an intuitive yet powerful interface to build, document, and manage data transformations 10x faster, all while maintaining standards and governance. With the addition of Coalesce Catalog, customers can now unify data transformation and metadata in a single solution—enabling better discovery, trust, and collaboration across the business.

To learn more, visit https://coalesce.io .

