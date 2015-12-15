Codeproof Technologies Revolutionizes Device Management with Zero-Touch Enrollment for Android and iOS

New feature eliminates manual setup, enhances security, and simplifies bulk device enrollment for businesses

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Codeproof Technologies Inc., a leading provider of modern Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) and cybersecurity solutions for small to mid-size businesses (SMBs) across the U.S. and Canada, today announced Zero-Touch Device Enrollment for its Codeproof Cyber Device Manager MDM. The new feature enables seamless, automated onboarding of Android (via Zero-Touch Enrollment) and iOS (via Apple Business Manager) devices—eliminating manual setup, QR code scanning, or technical expertise. By simply uploading IMEI or serial numbers, SMB IT admins can now deploy company devices effortlessly, reducing downtime and complexity for teams with limited technical resources.

With Zero-Touch Enrollment, IT administrators can now:

Automate Device Onboarding : Enroll devices in bulk by uploading IMEIs (via Google’s Android Zero-Touch Portal ) or serial numbers (via Apple Business Manager ).

: Enroll devices in bulk by uploading IMEIs (via ) or serial numbers (via ). Eliminate QR Code Hassles : MDM configurations are pushed directly to devices, removing dependency on physical scans.

: MDM configurations are pushed directly to devices, removing dependency on physical scans. Prevent Data Loss with Factory Reset Protection (FRP) : Even after a factory reset, devices automatically re-enroll in MDM, ensuring corporate data security and continuous GPS tracking.

: Even after a factory reset, devices automatically re-enroll in MDM, ensuring corporate data security and continuous GPS tracking. Centralize Management: The Codeproof Admin Console syncs with zero-touch portals, allowing real-time policy enforcement and configuration updates.

“With MDM software deployment via IMEI or serial numbers, IT teams can remotely secure and manage work phones—zero physical handling required,” said Satish Shetty, CEO of Codeproof Technologies. “As an official T-Mobile reseller, we enable businesses to provision devices straight out of the box, eliminating setup delays while ensuring instant security compliance.”

Why Zero-Touch Enrollment Matters

For enterprises, schools, and government agencies managing large fleets of devices, manual enrollment is time-consuming and error-prone. Codeproof’s Zero-Touch solution ensures:

✔ Faster Deployment – Set up hundreds of devices in minutes.

✔ Stronger Security – Prevents unauthorized access with enforced MDM policies.

✔ Lower IT Overhead – Reduces on-site IT intervention.

About Codeproof Technologies Inc.

Codeproof Technologies Inc. is a leader in cybersecurity and mobile device management (MDM), delivering innovative SaaS solutions that help organizations secure and manage endpoints with ease. Through strategic partnerships with T-Mobile for Business, Verizon, and leading telecom providers, Codeproof ensures seamless integration and enterprise-grade security for businesses worldwide.

