Colle AI Unifies Multichain Design for Frictionless NFT Experience Creation

Platform introduces cohesive multichain architecture to simplify NFT development, deployment, and interaction across blockchain ecosystems

London, United Kingdom–(Newsfile Corp. – June 2, 2025) – Colle AI (COLLE), the AI-powered NFT creation platform, has unveiled a unified multichain design system to streamline how creators develop and deploy NFTs across major blockchain networks. This strategic refinement reduces complexity and empowers creators to focus on innovation rather than infrastructure.

Design and deploy NFTs seamlessly across chains with Colle AI’s unified multichain system.

The updated architecture brings together Ethereum, Solana, Bitcoin, XRP, and BNB Chain under a seamless creation flow. Colle AI’s intelligent backend handles routing, metadata formatting, smart contract automation, and gas optimization—enabling users to launch NFTs across chains without manual configuration or platform switching.

With a user-centric interface backed by AI automation, the unified system also supports real-time design syncing, batch asset deployment, and dynamic cross-chain interaction. Creators can now move from concept to multichain distribution in minutes, while benefiting from Colle AI’s performance enhancements and integrated scalability.

Colle AI’s multichain design evolution marks another step in simplifying Web3 for creators—enabling frictionless NFT creation and expanding access to decentralized tools that adapt to each user’s creative goals.

About Colle AI

Colle AI leverages AI technology to simplify the NFT creation process, empowering artists and creators to easily transform their ideas into digital assets. The platform aims to make NFT creation more accessible, fostering innovation in the digital art space.

