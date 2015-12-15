Ethical Web AI Launches AI Vault SaaS on AWS Marketplace

NEW YORK, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bubblr Inc., doing business as Ethical Web AI (OTC: BBLR), a leader in enterprise-specific generative AI, is proud to announce the launch of AI Vault SaaS on the AWS Marketplace. This new software-as-a-service version of AI Vault marks a major milestone for the company, dramatically simplifying deployment and expanding market accessibility.

AI Vault Enterprise—Ethical Web AI’s original flagship solution—requires integration into a client’s AWS environment, often involving time and DevOps resources. While larger enterprises may accommodate this with ease, smaller companies and those seeking to trial the product may find it a barrier to adoption.

The new AI Vault SaaS eliminates this friction. Now available directly via the AWS Marketplace, it allows businesses to deploy instantly without needing to configure their cloud infrastructure. This significantly shortens the sales cycle and makes it easy for companies of all sizes to experience AI Vault’s capabilities firsthand.

“The launch of AI Vault SaaS is a game-changer,” said Steve Morris, CTO and Founder of Ethical Web AI. “Amazon’s support has been phenomenal throughout this process. Our recent accreditation as an AWS Software Partner has been one of the most significant milestones in our history. It’s enabled us to deliver both versions of AI Vault through the AWS Marketplace and unlock powerful co-marketing opportunities.”

AI Vault SaaS is priced at $20 per user, slightly higher than the $15 per user cost of AI Vault Enterprise due to Ethical Web AI absorbing the full computational workload. Despite this, both offerings remain more cost-effective than typical generative AI competitors, offering significantly greater enterprise control and transparency.

The company expects to onboard its first five clients within the next week, a milestone that will activate expanded AWS co-marketing support and signal the start of a full-scale commercial push through direct sales and reseller partnerships.

About AI Vault

AI Vault is a groundbreaking generative AI platform engineered for enterprises that prioritise security, privacy, and control. With 27% of global businesses—especially financial institutions and highly regulated organisations—hesitant to adopt generative AI due to data concerns, AI Vault provides a trusted alternative.

The platform offers:

Full control and visibility over AI interactions within the organisation

Zero data sharing with Ethical Web AI or any third-party LLM partners

Protection through three USPTO patents, including a key patent that guarantees client data never leaves their environment

Watch the explainer video to see AI Vault in action:

AI Vault Explainer Video (https://ethicalweb.ai/ai-vault-explainer-video/)

About Ethical Web AI

Ethical Web AI is a mission-driven technology company advocating for a safer, more transparent internet. Our patented generative AI solutions are designed to empower enterprises with the tools they need to innovate confidently—without compromising ethics, privacy, or security.

Media and investor contact: steve.morris@ethicalweb.ai