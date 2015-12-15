Fyxt and Payabli Partner to Launch “Vendor Pay,” Accelerating CRE Payments and Simplifying Operations

LOS ANGELES, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fyxt, the all-in-one property operations platform for commercial real estate (CRE) portfolios, has partnered with Payabli, a leading embedded payments infrastructure company, to launch Vendor Pay — a fully integrated payment solution that connects job workflows and invoice approvals with real-time vendor payouts.

“Property teams shouldn’t have to chase paper checks or juggle disconnected tools to pay vendors,” said Ryan Botwinick, CEO and Co-Founder of Fyxt. “Vendor Pay brings payments into the same system where work gets done — closing the loop between service, approval, and payout — so teams can move faster and vendors get paid on time.”

“What Fyxt is doing with Vendor Pay is a big deal for the industry. They’re already using Payabli to streamline how tenants pay, and now they’re bringing that same level of control, visibility, and automation to how operators pay vendors. By powering both sides of the transaction — pay in and pay out — Fyxt is setting a new standard for operational excellence in property management. We built Payabli to give platforms like Fyxt the tools to own the full payments experience and unlock real value for their customers. This is the future of CRE operations, and Payabli is proud to help make it happen.” — Joseph Elias Phillips, Co-Founder & Co-CEO, Payabli

Streamlining Workflow, Increasing Transparency

Vendor Pay streamlines invoice approvals by linking payments to operations and vendor compliance — saving time, reducing tools, and improving the vendor experience.

Key Features:

Same-day digital payouts

Secure, automated invoice approvals

Seamless integration with existing accounting systems

Built-in audit trails and compliance visibility

Elimination of manual checks and disconnected invoice processing

Designed to Scale with CRE

Fyxt is centralizing property operations by embedding payments directly into its platform. This enhances team efficiency, reduces risk and builds trust with vendors.

Target Customers Include:

Commercial Owners and REITs

Facilities and Asset Management Teams

Portfolio Operators and Investment Firms

About Fyxt

Fyxt is a proptech company redefining CRE operations through automation and centralized workflows. Serving over 400 million square feet across the U.S., Fyxt empowers property teams to manage work orders, vendors, leases, and now payments, from one scalable platform. Learn more at www.fyxt.com .

About Payabli

Payabli is a next-generation Payments Infrastructure and Monetization Platform purpose-built for vertical SaaS platforms in need-to-pay industries. Through a single, developer-friendly API, Payabli delivers scalable, PCI Level 1 and SOC 2-compliant solutions for both payment acceptance and issuance — optimized for vendors, subcontractors, and complex workflows. Backed by top fintech investors including QED Investors, Fika Ventures, TTV Capital, and Bling Capital, Payabli is setting the standard for embedded payments infrastructure in need-to-pay verticals. Learn more at www.payabli.com .