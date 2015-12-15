Get up to $50 Amazon gift cards with NordVPN’s Prime Day deal

LONDON, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NordVPN , the world’s leading cybersecurity company, has launched a limited-time Amazon gift card giveaway to thank new users for choosing to protect their online privacy.

This exclusive deal can get people Amazon Gift cards up to $50 with a purchase of any 2-year deal. The deal is available in the US, Canada, United Kingdom and Australia. The promotion aims to celebrate our commitment to making digital security both accessible and rewarding.

“With this giveaway, we want to go one step further in showing our appreciation to new users,” said Gabrielius Blazys, head of marketing operations. “As more people recognize the importance of cybersecurity, we’re offering an extra incentive to start their journey with us.”

All gift cards will be sent between 31 and 50 days after subscription purchase. Therefore, customers can’t claim their free voucher and request a refund. However, if people decide NordVPN isn’t suitable for their needs, all plans come with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

What features do new users get?

All NordVPN plans protect up to 10 devices and include new post-quantum encryption support, keeping customers safe into the next era of computing. NordVPN Plus plan includes Threat Protection Pro, an ad, tracker, and malware blocker. It identifies malware and protects from scams and online threats. Plus subscribers also get NordPass , helping them to manage their passwords.

NordVPN Complete plan adds 1 TB of encrypted cloud storage to all Plus features. For total cybersecurity protection, customers from the US can also choose the NordVPN Prime plan, which adds NordProtect . It provides up to $1 million in cyber insurance, up to $100k in cyber extortion protection, credit and dark web monitoring, and a dedicated case manager. NordProtect is also available as a standalone product.

Outside the US, NordVPN Ultra is the most comprehensive plan available. It includes everything mentioned above except NordProtect and features the Incogni data removal service instead.

NordVPN Plus plans get customers $20 to spend, NordVPN Complete plans give $40, and Ultra or Prime plans provide a $50 gift card when signing up.

Full NordVPN price and plan structure can be found here .

ABOUT NORDVPN

NordVPN is the world’s most advanced VPN service provider, chosen by millions of internet users worldwide. The service offers features such as dedicated IP, Double VPN, and Onion Over VPN servers, which help to boost your online privacy with zero tracking. One of NordVPN’s key features is Threat Protection Pro™, a tool that blocks malicious websites, trackers, and ads and scans downloads for malware. The latest creation of Nord Security, NordVPN’s parent company, is Saily — a global eSIM service. NordVPN is known for being user friendly and can offer some of the best prices on the market. This VPN provider covers 165 locations across 118 countries. For more information, visit https://nordvpn.com.

