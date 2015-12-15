Global CX Leader Medallia, Inc., to Invest $2 million, Create 100 Jobs in Fairfax County Expansion

Fairfax County, Virginia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 17, 2025) – Medallia, Inc., a global customer and employee experience management company, is investing $2 million to expand its operations in the Tysons area of Fairfax County. Medallia provides AI-powered software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions to help organizations gather, analyze, and act on feedback from customers and employees in real time. Medallia will occupy 31,360 square feet at Tysons Tower, a 579,000-square-foot Class A office property, and the project will create 100 new jobs.

“With its strategic location, highly skilled workforce, and strong infrastructure, Virginia offers the ideal location for Medallia’s new office space, and we are so thrilled to expand into Tysons,” said Mark Bishof, Medallia CEO. “We’re especially excited about the opportunities this new space will create for collaboration among our teams and our customers in the region. As the global leader of customer and employee experience, we look forward to enabling organizations, in the area and across the globe, to capture and unify customer and employee insights across every touchpoint, empowering them to consistently deliver on their brand promise.”

Medallia invests heavily in deep-tech innovation and uses proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to automatically reveal predictive insights that drive business actions and outcomes. In the past year alone, the company has released more than 100 new features, including seven AI-powered product capabilities that accelerate the speed to insights and action using Medallia’s industry-leading Text Analytics, unified platform architecture, and new generative AI.

“I want to congratulate Medallia for their continued growth and success here in Fairfax County,” said Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey C. McKay. “This investment reflects the strength of Fairfax County’s innovation ecosystem and reinforces our position as the economic engine of the Commonwealth of Virginia. By growing their operations here, Medallia is creating high-quality jobs, advancing deep tech innovation, and contributing to the continued diversification of our regional economy.”

Earlier this spring, Medallia announced its vision for the next generation of customer experience and AI-powered product innovations that will propel enterprise organizations to move from surveys and signals to actions and automation. New features showcase how AI can transform CX by accelerating the speed to insights and action on unstructured data like digital behavior and conversational intelligence and help enterprise organizations and their employees drive more value today.

“My deepest congratulations to Medallia for their continued growth and success here in Fairfax County,” said Victor Hoskins, president and CEO of Fairfax County Economic Development Authority. “This expansion underscores Fairfax County’s leadership in deep tech and enterprise innovation. This growth not only brings new jobs and investment to our community but also strengthens our role as a hub for AI-powered solutions that shape the future of work and customer engagement. We are honored to support Medallia’s continued success and thrilled to see them deepen their roots here in Fairfax.”

Fairfax County Economic Development Authority worked with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) to secure the project for Fairfax County and Virginia. VEDP will support Medallia’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP), which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies.

“We are proud that Medallia is expanding their footprint in the Commonwealth,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Their investment not only brings 100 quality jobs to Virginia but also reflects our reputation as a hub for innovative, tech-driven businesses. By helping organizations improve how they listen to and support their employees and customers, Medallia is setting a strong example of how technology can enhance workplace culture and performance.”

