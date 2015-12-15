GUARDIENT® Aligns with New CISA and ACSC Guidance on SIEM and SOAR Implementation

VIENNA, Va., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, USX Cyber® announced that its flagship Guardient®, a Unified Security Platform, already aligns with the core recommendations released by the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC) on effective Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) and Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR) implementations.

Last week’s joint guidance from the two agencies emphasizes log prioritization, centralized visibility, incident response automation, and modular integration as foundational elements of a successful SIEM/SOAR deployment. These best practices have been embedded in the Guardient platform from day one.

“It’s validating to see the public sector reinforcing what we’ve been delivering to private industry for years,” said Clyde W. Goldbach, Jr., President & CEO of USX Cyber. “Guardient was designed for visibility, speed, and actionability—core principles echoed in the CISA and ACSC release. We’re proud to help businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with these evolving expectations.”

Guardient XDR combines real-time threat detection, automated response, and compliance-driven workflows in a single, lightweight platform. The solution is built for MSPs, compliance teams, and security teams seeking faster time to value, ease of use, and affordability without the bloat of traditional SIEMs or fragmented point solutions. Guardient’s key capabilities aligned with the new guidance include:

  • Cloud-Native Ingestion & Priority Log Filtering
  • Built-In SOAR for Instant Action & Ticket Enrichment
  • Modular Agent-Based Deployment for Mac, Linux, and Windows
  • Compliance-Centric Use Cases Across CMMC, HIPAA, and SOC 2
  • Integration with IoT, Firewall, Cloud, and Network Infrastructure Logs
Read moreUltimate Guide: Everything You Need to Know About Industry 4.0

The newly released CISA/ACSC guidance is aimed at raising the security baseline for organizations across critical sectors. Guardient provides an accessible, battle-tested path to achieve that baseline today.

About USX Cyber®

USX Cyber® offers a unified cybersecurity solution that balances technical defense with audit-readiness. Its flagship platform, Guardient®, equips IT teams and service providers with an integrated suite that combines SIEM, SOAR, XDR, threat intelligence, and compliance automation in a single, easy-to-deploy solution.

Media Contact:

Read moreHow Manufacturing Businesses Are Being Affected by the Robot Revolution

Megan Donovan
External Communications Director
USX Cyber, LLC
megan@howllouder.com 
732-245-3399

Related Stories

Grip Security Launches Identity Threat Detection and Response 2.0 — Transforming SecOps for the SaaS Era

Arctic Wolf Expands into Singapore to Meet Rising Demand for AI-Powered Security Operations

RadarFirst’s 2025 Privacy Benchmarking Report Reveals Industry-Specific Risks and Response Gaps in Regulatory Preparedness

PromptQL Partners with UC Berkeley to Develop New Data Agent Benchmark for Reliability of Enterprise AI Agents

Caro Holdings Launches AI Agent Suite to Automate Investor Relations and Financial Operations

Anitian Launches AI-Powered SSP Automation to Accelerate FedRAMP Compliance for SaaS Companies

You may have missed

GUARDIENT® Aligns with New CISA and ACSC Guidance on SIEM and SOAR Implementation

Grip Security Launches Identity Threat Detection and Response 2.0 — Transforming SecOps for the SaaS Era

Building Future-Proof Infrastructure: A LowOps Approach to Software Development

Arctic Wolf Expands into Singapore to Meet Rising Demand for AI-Powered Security Operations

RadarFirst’s 2025 Privacy Benchmarking Report Reveals Industry-Specific Risks and Response Gaps in Regulatory Preparedness

error: Content is protected !!