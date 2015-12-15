With thousands of properties across the U.S. and Canada, the app connects hunters directly with landowners-cutting out the middleman and keeping costs low.

Minneapolis and Brainerd, Minnesota–(Newsfile Corp. – June 14, 2025) – HLRBO (Hunting Land Rentals By Owner), the platform for seamless land leasing and a fast-growing leader in providing hunting land leases nationwide, has announced the availability of a new mobile app in both iOS and Android versions, Both can be downloaded starting today in the respective mobile app stores. The app is also available in the Mac App store, for Macs with an M1 chip or later running macOS 12.0 or later.





HLRBO Debuts Mobile App to Give Hunters Nationwide Access to Hunting Land at Their Fingertips



The app, named simply HLRBO (https://www.hlrbo.com/app), allows hunters to lease private land after connecting with trusted landowners, and to get exclusive alerts for their next hunt. For landowners looking to lease to verified hunters, HLRBO provides a seamless and secure experience.

Benefits for Landowners and Hunters

It’s never been easier for landowners to lease their property to responsible hunters. Listings are free, and there are no fees or commissions. Hunters contact landowners directly.

The app offers many benefits for hunters, letting them:

Explore thousands of private hunting properties nationwide

Get real-time land availability alerts

Contact verified landowners and secure leases with confidence

Manage their leased properties all in one place

Hunters can access HLRBO subscriptions within the app, just as they can on the HLRBO website (https://www.hlrbo.com/subscriptions/create).

Key features provided within the app include:

Terrain Maps – to help hunters get the lay of the land.

In-App Messaging – to quickly access messages between hunters and landowners.

Saved Searches – so hunters can be the first to know when new leases get listed.

HLRBO Verifies Hunters on Its Platform

HLRBO offers a background check as part of its “Hunter Verification Process.” Landowners can now have the peace of mind of knowing they are leasing their properties to responsible hunters. Verification is quick and easy, requiring just a few simple steps. HLRBO’S streamlined system ensures that access to premium hunting grounds is both swift and secure.

“Hunting leases through HLRBO offer unmatched access, flexibility, and convenience,” said Heath Schubert, CEO. “The platform makes it easy to browse, compare, and secure leases entirely online, with detailed maps, property features, and hunting availability at your fingertips. Whether you’re searching for a weekend turkey spot or a full-season deer lease, we provide a streamlined, hassle-free experience tailored to every hunter’s needs.”

About HLRBO

HLRBO (Hunting Land Rentals By Owner) has rapidly grown into one of the largest online platforms for hunting leases, offering hunters access to millions of acres of private and public land across North America. With an easy-to-use interface, hunters can browse, contact landowners, and secure leases all from one place. Features such as “E-Scouting” and “Hunting History” reaffirm HLRBO’s commitment to helping hunters find the perfect property, plan their hunt, and share their experiences with the broader hunting community. Now, with its mobile apps, technology meets tradition with data, digital contracts, and more to help hunters lease smarter. For further information, please visit: https://HLRBO.com/.

