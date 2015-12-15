Hyper Bit Branded Cold Storage Solutions Live and Available for Purchase at Hyperbit.ca

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 9, 2025) – HYPER BIT TECHNOLOGIES LTD. (CSE: HYPE) (OTC Pink: HYPAF) (FSE: N7S0) (the “Company” or “Hyper Bit”) announces that its branded cold storage solutions including wallets, rings, and cardholders are now live and available for purchase at www.hyperbit.ca.

Hyper Bit will use its own cold storage and wallet solution to secure the proceeds from its mining operations anticipated from its recently announced letter of intent to acquire 100 per cent of the outstanding shares of DogeCoin Mining Technologies Corp., a cryptocurrency mining and infrastructure company with rights to purchase up to 2,660 ElphaPex DOGE/LTC DG1+ and DG2 ASIC miners and secured access to a data centre with 11 megawatts of renewable energy as announced on May 20th, 2025. The LOI is non-binding in nature. There can be no guarantee that the acquisition will close as proposed or at all.

The launch of these products marks a major milestone in Hyper Bit’s mission to bring secure and user friendly crypto tools to market. With wallets, rings, and cardholders now available online, users can immediately access practical solutions for safely storing their digital assets. This rollout underscores the company’s focus on delivering real, accessible products that support wider adoption of cryptocurrency.

Dallas La Porta, CEO of the Company, stated: “We’re excited to announce that our line of branded cold storage products, developed in partnership with Tangem, is now live on the Hyper Bit website. These wallets, rings, and cardholders are designed to deliver secure, intuitive access to digital assets and reflect our continued focus on innovation and accessibility in the crypto space.”

Figure 1. Branded Tangem cold storage wallets

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6634/255011_1d4aa054549a28f7_001full.jpg

Figure 2. Tangem Ring and Cardholder

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6634/255011_figure_2.jpg

Additional Announcements

The Company further announces that it has engaged the services of 1123963 B.C. Ltd. (doing business as “Capitaliz On It”), a social-media-influencer-focused digital marketing agency out of Vancouver, B.C., to increase investor awareness and interest in the company as well as attracting new investors through various on-line platforms and a comprehensive digital media marketing campaign for the company. Capitaliz has been engaged for a period of three months commencing June 16th, 2025, for total payment of CAD $100,000.00. Capitaliz is at arm’s length to the Company and currently owns 168,000 shares of Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd. Its principal, Jeff Leslie, can be reached by e-mail at jeff@capitalizonit.com or by phone at 778-237-1431. Capitliz’s address is 704-595 Howe Street, Vancouver BC V6C2T5.

The Company has extended its marketing and distribution service agreement for an additional 3 months with an arm’s-length marketing firm, Hillside Consulting and Media Inc. (“Hillside”) of Penticton BC, to provide digital marketing services, including SEO, PPC, email, YouTube and social media channels to increase corporate awareness. The agreement commenced on May 20th, 2025 and is now extended to November 20th, 2025. The media disseminated will be generated using publicly available information. The Company will pay Hillside an additional cash fee of CAD $50,000.00 plus applicable taxes. Hillside does not currently own any shares of the Company. Hillside’s principal is Steven Giberson. Hilliside’s address is 474 Main Street, Penticton, BC, V2A 5C5. Hillside can be reached by email at hillsideconsultingmedia@gmail.com and by phone at 250-485-3615.

About Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd.

Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd. is a forward-thinking, diversified technology company specializing in the acquisition, development, and strategic deployment of crypto mining operations and blockchain-based innovations. As global interest in digital assets accelerates-driven by the rise of blockchain, decentralized finance (DeFi), and increasing institutional and retail adoption-Hyper Bit is committed to unlocking value across the crypto ecosystem while delivering growth for our stakeholders. Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd. is a member of the Blockchain Association of Canada and the American Blockchain & Cryptocurrency Association.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Signed “Dallas La Porta”

Dallas La Porta, President & Chief Executive Officer and Director

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements”. All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release includes statements related to the proposed Transaction and related matters. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company’s management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management’s beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

No investment is without risk. Crypto currencies are particularly volatile and therefore particularly risky. Companies that are developing technologies and investing in crypto mining can potentially be adversely affected by its inherent volatility. Readers are cautioned to always consult an investment advisor to determine if an opportunity is right for you.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES

