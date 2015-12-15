Kicks off ongoing community support initiative

ibex Donates $25,000 to Wounded Warrior Project Donation kicks off ongoing community support initiative

WASHINGTON, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and AI-powered customer engagement technology solutions, is proud to announce a $25,000 donation to Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) as part of ibex CaresTM, the company’s global philanthropic program. This contribution supports WWP’s mission, which focuses on the total well-being of post-9/11 wounded, ill, or injured veterans. From PTSD treatments to essential long-term care, the nonprofit is empowering warriors to thrive – physically, mentally, and financially – for a lifetime.

WWP began in 2003 by delivering backpacks filled with comfort items to the bedsides of wounded warriors – along with a powerful promise to stand by them as they healed and rebuilt their lives. Today, WWP is the nation’s leading veterans service organization, providing essential lifelines to warriors, their families, and caregivers. Thanks to support from generous Americans and organizations, WWP can serve warriors and their families at no cost to them.

“On behalf of ibex and our many veterans, we are proud to make this donation to help support our nation’s wounded veterans,” said ibex Chief People Officer Paul Inson. “Supporting the mission of Wounded Warrior Project fits perfectly with our core values of compassion and community service. We believe it’s not just a responsibility but a privilege to give back to those who have given so much for our country.”

The donation is part of ibex Cares, which supports charitable organizations across ibex’s operational regions. ibex Cares also encourages employees to volunteer and donate to local causes, promoting meaningful connections and driving positive change in communities worldwide.

“We must never forget the cost of freedom,” said Brea Kratzert Todd, WWP Vice President of Business Development. “Supporters like ibex make it possible for Wounded Warrior Project to provide life-changing programs and be there for warriors throughout their lifetime.”

As ibex continues to grow, the company remains dedicated to expanding its charitable impact and nurturing a culture of giving back across its global operations.

“I applaud our team for their amazing generosity and compassion,” said Christy O’Connor, Chief Legal Officer at ibex. “I am personally involved with Wounded Warrior’s Battalion West, where my dog has been a therapy dog to wounded warriors for six years and helped save numerous lives. Giving is in our DNA and is just one more thing that makes ibex special.”

About ibex

ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of 31 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, utilities and logistics.

ibex leverages its diverse global team of approximately 31,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including the AI-powered ibex Wave iX solutions suite, to manage nearly 175 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn .

About Wounded Warrior Project

Wounded Warrior Project is our nation’s leading veteran services organization, focused on the total well-being of post-9/11 wounded, ill, or injured veterans. Our programs, advocacy, and awareness efforts help warriors thrive, provide essential lifelines to families and caregivers, and prevent veteran suicides. Learn more about Wounded Warrior Project.

Media Contact:

Dan Burris

ibex

Daniel.Burris@ibex.co

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ee99ff99-ccc2-43f4-a5af-da11ebe31725