IC Group Secures Two Contracts with Global Technology Leader

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – June 19, 2025) – IC Group Holdings Inc. (TSXV: ICGH) (“IC Group” or the “Company“), a technology-enabled consumer engagement company that helps brands simplify and amplify connections with consumers, today announced that on June 18, 2025, it signed two agreements with a longstanding client, a large enterprise technology company. The combination of agreements represents both an extension of current work and a new mandate, together valued at up to US$7.8 million. These agreements will be serviced by IC Engage, the Company’s digital promotions business unit, and will extend across fiscal 2025 and 2026.

The agreements include both an extension of existing work and a new mandate, together supporting a consistent scope of services including campaign development, technology enablement, regulatory and compliance support, prizing, prize management, and global fulfillment services.

“This is a strong endorsement of our ability to support large-scale, global engagement programs for enterprise customers,” said Duncan McCready, CEO and Director of IC Group. “We’re proud of the long-term relationship we’ve built with this client and look forward to continuing to deliver high-quality, compliant, and scalable solutions that align with their evolving needs.”

The agreements support the ongoing integration of IC Group’s consumer engagement solutions into the client’s global marketing and operational workflows. Services will be delivered across more than 25 countries, reinforcing IC Group’s reach and reliability in highly regulated markets.

About IC Group Holdings Inc.

IC Group (TSXV: ICGH) is transforming how brands engage with audiences across live events. It uses digital and social platforms to drive sales, capture valuable first-party data to fuel ongoing marketing initiatives and build customer loyalty. The Company achieves this by simplifying and managing the technology, regulatory, data security, and financial risks associated with engaging with consumer audiences on a global basis. Its solutions span digital engagement, mobile messaging, and specialty insurance for Fortune 500 brands and their agency partners in international jurisdictions.

For more information regarding IC Group, please contact:  

Duncan McCready
CEO and Director
duncan.mccready@icgroupinc.com
(204) 487-5000

Glen Nelson
Investor Relations and Communications
403-763-9797
glen.nelson@icgroupinc.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include but are not limited to, statements with respect to the business of IC Group, the Company’s ability to offer platforms for brands to connect with consumers, the Company’s ability to diversify the Company’s revenue base, and the Company’s ability to grow IC Digital Promotion Solutions, IC Mobile Messaging Solutions and IC Insurance Solutions. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no guarantee that the anticipated value of the two new agreements with the Company’s long standing client will result in revenue to the Company, and these agreements are subject to their terms and conditions. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. IC Group disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

