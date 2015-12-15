Incorta Connect Expands to Snowflake, Delivering ERP Data with Unmatched Speed, Accuracy, and Efficiency

New integration empowers Snowflake users with fast, accurate access to live ERP data from systems like Oracle and SAP—without the need for traditional ETL

FOSTER CITY, Calif., June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Incorta, the most efficient data integration platform, today announced that Incorta Connect now natively supports Snowflake, enabling organizations to deliver live, detailed data from complex ERP systems like Oracle and SAP into the Snowflake Data Cloud with exceptional speed, accuracy, and efficiency.

Following the recent launch of Incorta Connect and strategic partnerships with Google Cloud and Workday, this new integration further accelerates time to value by eliminating the need for traditional ETL pipelines and enabling real-time, analytics-ready data in just days.

“Snowflake is a powerful data platform, but too often the complexity of moving ERP data into it slows down transformation efforts,” said Ashwin Warrier, VP and Head of Product at Incorta. “With Incorta Connect, organizations can now deliver real-time, detailed data from Oracle and SAP into Snowflake in days, not months, and do so with accuracy, security, and ease.”

Incorta Connect’s Snowflake integration reflects Incorta’s broader mission: helping enterprises get more value from their data, faster. By removing the traditional friction of data transformation and pipeline complexity, Incorta is redefining what speed and simplicity look like in modern analytics infrastructure.

To learn more, visit www.incorta.com/incorta-connect.

About Incorta

Incorta is the first and only open data delivery platform that enables real-time analysis of live, detailed data across all systems of record—without the need for complex ETL processes. By enabling direct analysis on raw, source-identical data, Incorta provides faster, more accurate insights while removing barriers to exploration. With intuitive low-code/no-code tools, AI-powered querying through Nexus, and prebuilt business data applications, enterprise teams can quickly surface insights, break down technical roadblocks, and make smarter decisions without heavy engineering effort. Incorta’s unmatched efficiency shortens time to value and lowers total cost of ownership, helping data teams move at the speed of business. For more information, please visit www.incorta.com.

Media Relations Contact

Elizabeth Byington

incorta@sparkpr.com

