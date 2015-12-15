Infrastream: Revolutionizing Software Development with Platform Engineering

Ideally, companies follow the launch of a new software solution with a season of deploying and scaling that allows them to realize a return on their investment. The reality, however, is rarely that streamlined. Most companies that launch new software typically find themselves bogged down with security concerns and scaling issues introduced by third-party services.

Infrastream, a platform engineering solution recently released by Pvotal Technologies, was designed to fix that problem. It’s an innovative approach that redefines the development process by allowing developers, engineers, and businesses to sidestep the issues that decrease efficiency and increase costs.

“Our goal at Pvotal is ensuring companies can grow and adapt without compromising security or efficiency,” says Yashin Manraj, CEO of Pvotal Technologies. “Infrastream plays a key role in helping us to achieve that goal. It allows developers, engineers, and businesses to develop secure and scalable applications without relying on an array of third-party services that increase costs by charging per use, contract, or SaaS services.”

Pvotal Technologies specializes in transforming companies into infinite enterprises. Its enterprise infrastructure empowers companies of all sizes and industries to build hyper-scalable solutions that address their most pressing problems. By leveraging LowOps principles to revolutionize development and automation, Pvotal is able to use Infrastream to transform ideas into enterprise-grade applications rapidly and at a lower expense than traditional approaches.

“Infrastream was designed to help enterprises focus on consumers and their businesses rather than focusing their energies on the threat actors attacking their systems and the suppliers forcing them to pay more for subpar services,” Manraj explains. “It’s a solution built for any business that leverages managed infrastructure, automated security, and scalable operations to empower development teams.”

Using automation to maximize cloud efficiency

Cloud technology has become an indispensable part of today’s software development strategies. Without it, companies struggle to achieve the scalability, flexibility, and accessibility needed to be competitive, but relying on the cloud introduces problems to the development process.

“Costs and resource allocation in the Google Cloud Platform (GCP) can be difficult to predict, which makes managing them challenging,” Manraj explains. “The platform’s granular pricing structures can lead to inefficiencies and slow deployment.”

Infrastream was developed to provide a managed, structured environment that significantly reduces time-to-deployment while optimizing resources. It streamlines complex cloud setups, enabling faster and more efficient deployment, meaning companies can experience seamless operations and significant cost savings.

“Infrastream empowers businesses to maximize cloud efficiency, cutting costs through advanced automation,” Manraj says. “By streamlining network configurations and container deployments, it eliminates financial waste while accelerating deployment speeds.”

Using ready-to-use infrastructure to improve security

Taking steps to keep software and supporting systems secure is paramount for developers. Although recent statistics show that system downtime resulting from security breaches costs companies an average of $5,600 per minute in 2024, knowing what steps are necessary can be challenging.

In some cases, data security is also a compliance issue. For developers engaging in healthcare and other regulated industries, a security breakdown can also result in fines or other penalties for non-compliance.

“Configuring security and compliance across Google Workspace, GCP, and GitHub is a complex and resource-intensive task,” Manraj reports. “It’s common for companies to struggle with managing those tasks effectively.”

Infrastream standardizes identity and access management, security, and compliance by leveraging isolated executors in a private GCP environment. It empowers an approach that minimizes vulnerabilities, enhances data protection, and ensures seamless and secure operations across the entire ecosystem.

Infrastream doesn’t just allow you to configure security without the cognitive complexity; it enforces it. For example, a managed service mesh providing automatic mutual TLS (mTLS) for all internal communications, and robust default-deny network policies are not optional add-ons but integral parts of any environment Infrastream provisions. Developers don’t need to become networking or meshing experts; secure communications and endpoint security are taken on by the mesh driven by the manifests, reducing what would be traditional responsibilities of their applicative services operating within Infrastream.

Using IaC templates to reduce complexity

Infrastructure as Code (IaC) has emerged as a powerful tool for enhancing efficiency in software development. By defining through code the resources needed for provisioning and configuring infrastructure components, IaC empowers automations that save developers significant time and effort.

However, setting up IaC with GCP’s extensive range of services is a complex process. For many companies, it’s a step that requires either specialized in-house expertise or significant consulting, both of which can increase costs and slow down production.

“Infrastream enhances team productivity with maintained IaC manifests,” Manraj shares. “It delivers a configurable infrastructure baseline within hours, enabling teams to securely and efficiently integrate GCP tools and configurations, eliminates setup complexities, and maintains robust security postures.”

Using Infrastream to shift the focus back to the customer

Pvotal’s Infrastream assists companies in their digital transformation journey by converting their technology stack into a mature IaC platform. It’s a solution that addresses all security concerns, reduces common issues with cloud development, and helps companies benefit from sweeping changes across their operational pipeline.

“With Infrastream, our clients immediately gain a framework that helps them to be immune to a wide range of standard hacking tools and methodologies, which eases their concerns about auditing, compliance, data governance, privacy, and security,” Manraj explains. “We help them focus on their product and the value they bring to their clients rather than the mundane operational challenges that can be distracting or disastrous if done incorrectly.”

Yashin Manraj launched Pvotal Technologies following a stint in academia as a computational chemist, an engineer working on novel challenges at the nanoscale, and building more secure systems at the world’s best engineering firms. With deep technical knowledge from product development, design, business insights and coding, he has a unique nexus to identify and solve gaps in the product pipeline.

About Pvotal

The Pvotal mission is to build sophisticated enterprises, with no limits. Enterprises that are built for rapid change, seamless communication, top notch security, and scalability to infinity. We create Infinite Enterprises that give business leaders total control and