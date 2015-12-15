Inverite to Complete 6:1 Consolidation

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 10, 2025) – Inverite Insights Inc. (CSE: INVR) (OTC Pink: INVRF) (FSE: 2V00) (“Inverite” or the “Company”), a leading AI-driven software provider utilizing real-time financial data to empower businesses to transact more effectively with consumers, announces that it will consolidate (the “Consolidation”) its common shares on the basis of six pre-consolidation common shares for 1 new post-consolidation share. Outstanding options, warrants and other convertible securities will likewise be adjusted for the Consolidation, with the number of underlying common shares and exercise prices being adjusted accordingly.

No fractional common shares will be issued, and fractions of less than one-half of a share will be cancelled and fractions of at least one-half of a share will be converted to a whole common share. Following the Consolidation and subject to rounding adjustment, the Company expects to have approximately 41,528,721 common shares issued and outstanding, and approximately 13,297,928 common shares reserved for issuance.

The Company expects that the CSE will issue a bulletin in due course, confirming the date on which the Company’s common shares will commence trading on the CSE on a post-Consolidation basis. There will be no change to the Company’s name or trading symbol. The new CUSIP/ISIN for the post-Consolidation common shares is 46125M203 / CA46125M2031.

Letters of Transmittal will be mailed shortly to registered shareholders who hold share certificates, with instructions for the exchange of existing share certificates for new share certificates. Shareholders holding uncertificated shares (such as BEO, NCI and DRS positions) will not receive a Letter of Transmittal but will have their holdings adjusted electronically by the Company’s transfer agent and need not take any further action to exchange their pre-Consolidation shares for post-Consolidation shares.

About Inverite Insights Inc.

Inverite Insights Inc. (“Inverite”) (CSE: INVR) (OTC Pink: INVRF) (FSE: 2V00) is a Vancouver-based, AI-driven software provider specializing in real-time Holistic Financial Intelligence for the alternative credit economy. With a vast database of over 27.5 billion financial data points from more than seven million unique Canadian consumers transactions, The Company transacts with over 150,000 consumers monthly seeking credit. Inverite empowers businesses to transact more effectively with consumers through innovative solutions for data enrichment, identity, risk management and compliance.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider/Market Maker (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release, nor has in any way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction nor approved or disapproved the contents of this press release.

