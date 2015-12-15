iQor CXBPO™ Unveils infinityAiQ™ Platform Powering the Future of Intelligent Customer Experiences

Unified Intelligence Platform Integrates AI, Analytics, and Expertise to Drive Business Performance

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — iQor CXBPO™, an award-winning customer experience business process outsourcing (BPO) provider, today announced the launch of infinityAiQ™, a unified intelligence platform that combines human expertise, AI, and analytics to optimize every stage of the customer experience. The platform is designed to help clients deepen loyalty, reduce costs, and increase revenue through smarter, more adaptive CX operations.

Built to power iQor’s CXBPO model, the infinityAiQ platform integrates intelligence across the agent and customer lifecycles — from hiring and training to engagement, resolution, and recovery. It combines secure infrastructure, proprietary AI tools, and enriched data pipelines into a cohesive, scalable system. A key component, Insights iQ™, extracts predictive, real-time intelligence from every customer interaction. Powered by iQor’s VALDI advanced analytics engine and enhanced through an industry-first collaboration with OpenAI, Insights iQ enables brands to act on 100% of conversations — not just samples — to uncover trends, detect churn risks, and accelerate action.

“infinityAiQ is the engine propelling our CXBPO model to help clients compete in a world where customer experience drives business growth,” said iQor President and CEO Chris Crowley. “By harnessing data, technology, and expertise, we deliver a scalable foundation for faster innovation, smarter decisions, and stronger customer relationships. This platform enables our clients to move beyond traditional outsourcing models and into proactive, insight-driven growth.”

infinityAiQ offers three integrated solution pillars to help brands turn customer experience into competitive advantage:

People iQ: Intelligent hiring, onboarding, and training systems that match best-fit talent to client needs, building high-performing, scalable teams.

Intelligent hiring, onboarding, and training systems that match best-fit talent to client needs, building high-performing, scalable teams. Process iQ: Streamlined workflows and automation that reduce costs and improve speed, accuracy, and customer satisfaction.

Streamlined workflows and automation that reduce costs and improve speed, accuracy, and customer satisfaction. Insights iQ: Predictive analytics and real-time decisioning tools that identify patterns, uncover opportunities, and drive revenue-enhancing CX strategies.

iQor’s investment in automation and machine learning enables its infinityAiQ platform to process over 2.7 billion tokens per week through LLMs and apply advanced predictive analytics to 100% of the call volume, driving significant improvements in performance and customer experience.

“infinityAiQ is the culmination of years of investment in secure infrastructure, proprietary AI, and advanced analytics,” said Prabhjot Singh, Chief Digital Officer at iQor. “We’ve engineered a platform that transforms unstructured data from every interaction into real-time business intelligence — fueling predictive decisioning, automation, and continuous optimization across the CX journey.”

With iQor’s PCI-DSS, SOC 1 and 2 Type 2, HITRUST, and ISO 27001 certifications, as well as HIPAA compliance, infinityAiQ provides clients with the confidence of operating on a secure, resilient infrastructure. Whether deployed as a full contact center solution or integrated with existing systems, the platform is designed to deliver unmatched intelligence and flexibility across omnichannel environments without disruption.

To learn more about how infinityAiQ powers unified intelligence for unmatched CX results, visit www.iqor.com/infinityAiQ.

About iQor CXBPO™

iQor CXBPO™ is a trusted partner in intelligent customer experience solutions, delivering exceptional results for global brands. With 40,000 employees across 10 countries, we combine 30 years of industry expertise with cutting-edge AI-driven innovations to optimize customer interactions at every stage. Our agile, scalable solutions ensure seamless omnichannel engagement, driving loyalty and measurable business success. Recognized as a Great Place to Work® and a leader in CX excellence, we elevate performance through a people-first approach, operational expertise, and secure, technology-enabled solutions. Learn more at iQor.com.

