Kaj Labs to Invest $160 Million in Bitcoin (BTC) to Back Imagen Network’s (IMAGE) AI Infrastructure

The BTC reserve aims to enhance long-term sustainability and multichain liquidity for Imagen’s AI social platform.

Seattle, Washington–(Newsfile Corp. – June 20, 2025) – KaJ Labs, a decentralized AI and blockchain research organization, has announced a $160 million investment in Bitcoin (BTC) to reinforce the infrastructure and long-term sustainability of Imagen Network’s decentralized AI social ecosystem. The strategic BTC reserve will underpin Imagen’s multichain operations and act as a liquidity backbone for upcoming AI modules, community incentives, and cross-chain integrations.

Strengthening the foundation of AI-powered decentralized systems.

Imagen Network, the world’s first AI-powered decentralized social platform, has recently expanded across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana. This BTC investment by KaJ Labs reflects a growing focus on building stable, value-backed foundations for the platform’s AI tooling, node orchestration systems, and token-based creator economy.

The Bitcoin reserve will be used to balance operational costs, provide long-term collateral for $IMAGE-backed utility services, and fund ecosystem expansion as Imagen onboards more users and developers. It also aligns with Imagen’s commitment to decentralization—using a neutral, trustless asset like BTC to support AI infrastructure across multiple blockchains.

This investment follows a series of major capital moves including KaJ Labs’ prior $52M commitment and Imagen’s $125M XRP reserve expansion. Together, they position Imagen as one of the most capital-backed and infrastructure-secured AI social platforms in Web3.

About Imagen Network
Imagen Network is a decentralized social platform that blends AI content generation with blockchain infrastructure to give users creative control and data ownership. Through tools like adaptive filters and tokenized engagement, Imagen fosters a new paradigm of secure, expressive, and community-driven networking.

About KaJ Labs
KaJ Labs is a decentralized research organization focused on developing innovative solutions in artificial intelligence, blockchain, and Web3 infrastructure. The organization invests in high-impact projects that prioritize decentralization, transparency, and community empowerment.

