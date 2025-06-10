Kebab Factory celebrates its 7th anniversary with a new branch in Valletta, Malta’s historic capital. This seventh location strengthens its presence as one of Malta’s top Turkish restaurant chains, already serving authentic cuisine in Msida, Mellieha, Hamrun, San Gwann, Paceville, and St. Julian’s.

Valletta, Malta–(Newsfile Corp. – June 10, 2025) – Kebab Factory, Malta’s premier Turkish dining brand, announces the opening of its newest branch in Valletta, marking a significant milestone in its 7-year journey. Founded by Ulas Utku Bozdogan in 2019, Kebab Factory has grown from a single location to a nationwide chain known for its authentic kebab and döner dishes, serving locals and tourists across Malta.

KEBAB FACTORY VALLETTA CELEBRATES 7TH ANNIVERSARY WITH EXPANSION INTO MALTA’S CAPITAL

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/255204_593b6772b4a78a14_002full.jpg

The Valletta branch is strategically located in Malta’s UNESCO World Heritage capital, attracting residents and visitors alike with its vibrant menu and welcoming atmosphere. Kebab Factory Valletta offers an immersive Turkish culinary experience featuring signature dishes such as succulent döner kebabs, golden falafel, Turkish pizzas, and traditional desserts like baklava and Turkish rice pudding. Complemented by beverages like aromatic Turkish tea and refreshing ayran, the menu captures the essence of Turkey’s rich gastronomic heritage.

Ulas Utku Bozdogan, Founder of Kebab Factory, stated, “Opening our Valletta branch is a pivotal moment in Kebab Factory’s journey. It allows us to share the rich flavors of Turkish cuisine with a wider audience, right in the heart of Malta’s historic capital. We are committed to maintaining quality and authenticity as we continue to grow and serve our valued customers across the island.”

Kebab Factory’s expansion into Valletta completes its vision of a fully nationwide Turkish restaurant chain in Malta. Its previous locations in Msida, Mellieha, Hamrun, San Gwann, Paceville, and St. Julian’s have become culinary landmarks in their own right. The Valletta branch, with its modern design and prime location near cultural landmarks, is poised to become a staple for Turkish cuisine lovers.

Beyond dine-in and takeaway options, Kebab Factory also offers frozen döner meats and Turkish breakfast platters, further expanding the accessibility of Turkish culinary traditions throughout Malta. The brand’s commitment to fresh, quality ingredients and sustainable sourcing underlines its dedication to excellence.

For reservations, menu details, and delivery options, visit kebabfactory.com.mt.

About Kebab Factory

Since 2019, Kebab Factory has transformed the Turkish dining scene in Malta with a focus on authentic recipes, fresh ingredients, and exceptional service. The brand’s seven branches serve a broad audience across Malta, blending tradition and innovation to offer a true taste of Turkey.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/255204