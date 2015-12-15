La Rosa Relies on Lofty to Support National Expansion Strategy

Lofty’s Innovative Platform Empowers La Rosa’s Agents with AI-Powered Productivity

PHOENIX, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Award-winning real estate technology innovator, Lofty today announced customer La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: LRHC), a real estate and PropTech company, has partnered with the Lofty team to support the company’s impressive national expansion efforts. By enabling La Rosa’s agents to close more deals more efficiently, Lofty can deliver the practical innovation needed to help La Rosa scale and drive their long-term growth strategy forward. Citing immediate demand, a swift onboarding process, and high user engagement, the Lofty platform has already been adopted by over 500 La Rosa agents across the U.S. To learn more about how Lofty helps brokerages boost productivity, recruit and retain top agents, and lower operational costs, visit https://www.lofty.com/solutions-brokers.

With 26 corporate-owned brokerage offices across Florida, California, Texas, Georgia, North Carolina, and Puerto Rico, La Rosa offers both residential and commercial real estate brokerage services, as well as technology-driven products and support for its 2,900 agents and franchise partners. As a strategic part of the firm’s national expansion strategy, Lofty’s comprehensive platform provides La Rosa with the innovative technology foundation needed to scale and grow.

“Our collaboration with Lofty reflects our commitment to empowering agents through cutting-edge technology that aims to enhance productivity, streamline client engagement, and accelerate business growth. Since its rollout, Lofty has demonstrated strong adoption across our agent network, validating its product-market fit,” noted Joe La Rosa, CEO of La Rosa. “The platform’s low churn rate underscores its enduring value and strong reception among La Rosa agents.”

Unlike other real estate technology solutions, Lofty provides a true platform, powered by AI, to support the unique and complex needs of both traditional and modern brokerages. Easy to learn, and quick to drive results, Lofty can convert 42% more leads than other solutions, enabling brokerages like La Rosa to rapidly drive growth from one centralized application while also optimizing technology investments. Lofty has also expanded its multilingual capabilities to better serve clients such as La Rosa. This includes two key features:

Language translation and currency conversion capabilities which are automatically reflected on an agent’s Lofty IDX website.

AI Sales Assistant now supports over 50 languages, powered by the language model from Google DialogFlow to GPT 4.1 to have more real and human conversations.

“La Rosa understands that cutting-edge technology is a key growth lever. From search to settlement, the Lofty platform provides them with innovative yet user-friendly applications that empowers agents, enables the business to scale, and puts them on the path achieving profitability,” noted Andrew Wild, Vice President, Enterprise Sales, Lofty.

To learn more about how Lofty’s unmatched AI capabilities can help your brokerage grow and expand, visit https://www.lofty.com/solutions-brokers.

About Lofty Inc.

Lofty Inc. (formerly Chime Technologies) provides an AI-powered platform that helps real estate professionals increase their productivity and accelerate business growth. Featuring award-winning technology, the Lofty platform is designed to optimize every step of the real estate journey, from search to settlement. By leveraging one unified hub, customers can automate marketing programs, streamline the sales process, and maximize collaboration between agents, empowering them to spend more time building relationships and their business. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Lofty provides proven solutions for brokers, teams, and the enterprise. For more information, visit lofty.com.

About La Rosa Holdings Corp.

La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: LRHC) is transforming the real estate industry by providing agents with flexible compensation options, including a revenue-sharing model or a fee-based structure with 100% commission. Powered by its proprietary technology platform, La Rosa aims to equip agents and franchisees with the tools they need to deliver exceptional service.

The Company offers both residential and commercial real estate brokerage services, as well as technology-driven products and support for its agents and franchise partners. Its business model includes internal services for agents and external offerings for the public, spanning real estate brokerage, franchising, education and coaching, and property management.

La Rosa operates 26 corporate-owned brokerage offices across Florida, California, Texas, Georgia, North Carolina, and Puerto Rico. La Rosa also recently started its expansion into Europe, beginning with Spain. Additionally, the Company has six franchised offices and branches and three affiliated brokerage locations in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. The Company also operates a full-service escrow settlement and title company in Florida.

For more information, please visit: https://www.larosaholdings.com .

