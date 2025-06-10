LEGENDARY HUMANITY Announces Strategic Bitcoin Reserves and Enhancements to the VIVI Token Ecosystem

SINGAPORE, June 12, 2025 – (ACN Newswire) – LEGENDARY HUMANITY PTE. LTD. (Headquarters: Singapore, CEO: Takamasa Suzuki) has announced today its asset management strategy utilizing Bitcoin (BTC).This initiative aims to stabilize the long-term value of the VIVI token ecosystem and enhance utility for token holders.

This project bridges the gap between the real and digital worlds by integrating Web3 and digital fashion, leveraging AI-powered 3D scanning technology “SCAI” for NFT authentication and fashion RWA. This announcement is part of a strategic initiative to enhance the financial stability and long-term sustainability of the project moving forward.

Bitcoin Strategic Reserve Policy

LEGENDARY HUMANITY will strategically accumulate Bitcoin (BTC) in stages using a portion of its internal funds. This Bitcoin initiative is not intended for the sale of financial products for asset management purposes, but rather as part of the project’s autonomous financial strategy for the Web3 era.

Quarterly Ecosystem Participation Rewards

Point system and incentive exchange based on contributions to the project

Enhancing the value of experiences within the ecosystem and providing new opportunities for participation

Through this dual-pronged strategy of “Bitcoin accumulation × token revenue distribution,” LEGENDARY HUMANITY aims to transcend the role of a mere digital fashion RWA project and serve as a “fashion finance infrastructure” that fosters a cycle between fashion culture and RWA.

This system is designed as part of the utility value associated with token ownership and is not intended to provide specific investment returns or principal guarantees.

Main use cases and benefits of VIVI tokens

1. Digital fashion utility

Early access to limited NFT collections

3D avatar customization features in metaverse spaces

Discounts on virtual showroom rentals

These features are made possible by SCAI’s high-definition 3D scanning technology, enabling a digital asset experience.

2. Access to physical × digital fusion events

Based on the number of VIVI tokens held, the following benefits will be provided in stages through a tier system.

Tier 1 (50,000 VIVI): Annual fashion event invitation (by lottery)

Tier 2 (100,000 VIVI): Side event shipboard party invitation (by lottery)

Tier 3 (200,000 VIVI): Rental rights for physical archive items

We prioritize compliance with the legal frameworks of Singapore and other countries, collaborating with external law firms to strengthen our ongoing compliance framework. Moving forward, we will continue to strive for the establishment of a safe and sustainable token ecosystem, creating value through both technology and trust.

About LEGENDARY HUMANITY PTE. LTD.

LEGENDARY HUMANITY PTE. LTD. specializes in AI-powered 3D scanning technology called “SCAI,” digitizing human-designed masterpieces and authenticating and storing them as NFTs. Our mission is to connect the value of precious assets to the future.

For inquiries

Brand: LEGENDARY HUMANITY PTE. LTD.

X: https://x.com/lh_vivi_

