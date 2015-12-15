LQWD Technologies Appoints Ashley Garnot as President

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 9, 2025) – Bitcoin-backed, LQWD Technologies Corp. (TSXV: LQWD) (OTCQX: LQWDF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ashley Garnot as President of the Company.

Ashley has been an integral part of LQWD’s development and strategy since the Company’s inception. With a strong background in Canadian capital markets, compliance and executive leadership, she brings proven execution and deep industry insight to her new role.

LQWD’s CEO, Shone Anstey, commented, “Ashley’s appointment marks an exciting step forward for LQWD. Her focus, energy, and critical experience make her well-positioned to help drive the Company’s next phase of growth.”

Ashley will continue to serve as a Director of the Company and work closely with the executive team to expand LQWD’s position as a leader in Lightning Network infrastructure and Bitcoin-backed treasury strategies.

About LQWD Technologies Corp.

Canada’s Bitcoin treasury strategy, LQWD Technologies is purpose built for the Bitcoin Lightning era. We are at the forefront of enabling fee-based transactions at scale on the Lightning Network.

For more information, please visit LQWD’s corporate presentation and connect with the Company’s Lightning Network nodes in real time.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company’s business plans and the outlook of the Company’s industry. Although the Company believes, considering the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/254941