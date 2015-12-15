Nametag Sets New Paradigm in Enterprise Identity Verification with Bring-Your-Own-Storage for PII

Organizations using Nametag identity verification solutions can now host personally identifiable information (PII) entirely within their own storage environments, ensuring alignment with regulations and business policies.

SEATTLE, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nametag, the leader in workforce identity verification, today announced the general availability of Enterprise Data Custody. Enterprise Data Custody allows organizations to store all personally identifiable information (PII) captured during identity verification (IDV) within their own infrastructure, including AWS S3 buckets and Azure Blob Storage. This represents a foundational shift in how identity verification (IDV) can coexist with enterprise privacy practices. Rather than requiring PII to be retained by a third-party IDV provider, as is typical in consumer-facing applications of IDV such as Know Your Customer (KYC), enterprises can now verify their employees, contractors and customers without transferring sensitive data outside of their own infrastructure.

Key features and benefits: Nametag Enterprise Data Custody

Store PII from employees, contractors and customers within enterprise-owned infrastructure.

Deploy Deepfake Defense ™ identity verification while maintaining direct control over all PII.

™ identity verification while maintaining direct control over all PII. Ensure alignment between enterprise security needs, regulations, and business policies.

Enterprises are increasingly adopting identity verification in the workforce but face growing data privacy and compliance challenges.

As companies grapple with organized threat groups like Scattered Spider and North Korean IT workers, traditional user authentication practices are proving ineffective in the face of high-quality voice clones, deepfake identity documents, and advanced social engineering tactics. To mitigate these and other threats to workforce identity infrastructure, enterprise IT and cybersecurity teams are increasingly turning to identity verification (IDV). Global spending on digital identity verification is predicted to reach $26 billion by 2029, according to a report by Juniper Research. But enterprises looking to adopt IDV solutions are often faced with conflicting security needs, compliance requirements, and user expectations surrounding the handling and protection of sensitive data.

While consumer-facing identity verification often permits IDV vendor storage of customer PII, workforce IDV requires a different approach. Employee and contractor data can be subject to different privacy expectations, regulatory frameworks, and increased oversight from legal and IT stakeholders. As a result, enterprises often mandate that employee PII cannot leave the company’s direct control. This can create barriers to enterprise adoption of IDV to protect their workforce.

Nametag enables enterprise adoption of workforce identity verification by assuring IDV alignment with modern data governance paradigms.

Nametag’s Enterprise Data Custody feature allows enterprises to meet this requirement by giving organizations direct control over how PII is stored, secured, and governed. With Enterprise Data Custody, companies using Nametag can choose to store PII within their own environments. This in turn allows enterprise IT and cybersecurity teams to apply specific access controls and security policies to user PII without impacting identity verification performance, accuracy or security.

“Enterprise Data Custody is emerging as a baseline requirement for organizations that demand greater control over how identity data is managed during identity verification,” said Aaron Painter, CEO of Nametag. “This innovation reflects our long-standing commitment to privacy-first design and sets a new standard for how identity verification can align with enterprise data governance.”

With the launch of Enterprise Data Custody, Nametag furthers its leadership in workforce identity verification. Nametag’s platform, powered by its Deepfake Defense™ engine, is used by global enterprises to prevent breaches and reduce IT support costs by protecting and automating employee account lifecycle functions like onboarding, account recovery and helpdesk verification.

Enterprise Data Custody is generally available to all Nametag customers. Companies interested in learning more about Nametag and its solutions can visit getnametag.com or contact sales@nametag.co .

About Nametag

Nametag provides integrated identity verification and account protection solutions that prevent modern impersonation threats and streamline user experiences. Powered by Deepfake Defense™, Nametag detects and blocks sophisticated attacks which bypass other, outdated approaches to user verification, delivering the highest possible level of identity assurance. Nametag’s out-of-the-box solutions help enterprises secure their entire user account lifecycle, from onboarding through recovery, while ensuring compliance with the latest privacy standards. Security-conscious enterprises trust Nametag to protect their businesses and reduce IT and support costs. For more information, visit getnametag.com .

CONTACT: Nametag Media Contact: Noah Blier Director of Product Marketing +1 (413) 230-8727 noah@nametag.co