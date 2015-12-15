New Progress Semaphore Release Unleashes AI to Drive Smarter Enterprise Knowledge Management

Latest Semaphore platform release enhances user productivity, knowledge modeling and support for semantic compliance standards to drive data value and foster business success

BURLINGTON, Mass., June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Progress Software (Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of AI-powered digital experience and infrastructure software, today announced the latest release of Progress® Semaphore™, its metadata management and semantic AI platform. This release delivers powerful new features and enhancements designed to maximize user productivity and efficiency, foster semantic interoperability and accelerate time to insights in today’s data-driven and AI-powered business landscape.

Today’s businesses face the challenge of comprehending vast amounts of structured, semi-structured and unstructured data from various sources to drive trusted intelligence and enhance customer experiences. This proliferation of enterprise information often results in data silos and fragmented processes, which hinder productivity and withhold the essential context needed to generate actionable intelligence. With this Semaphore release, users benefit from an intuitive modeling environment that leverages a broader range of reference models and vocabularies, enabling a deeper understanding of their enterprise information.

Semaphore 5.10.1 highlights include:

Expanded AI Model Builder Connectors: The AI Model Builder is an AI-powered tool that simplifies the knowledge modeling experience. With this release, users can now seamlessly connect the AI Model Builder to an extended range of Large Language Model (LLM) providers to build and enrich semantic models effortlessly. Users can also create or refine custom prompts to achieve better generative AI results.

Intuitive Constraint Definitions: Designed to enhance productivity, users can define, implement and manage data quality standards for their knowledge models without writing custom code. With complete visual support for the creation and management of simple model constraints, businesses can remain compliant with downstream systems and drive intelligent insights without requiring any technical Shapes Constraint Language (SHACL) knowledge.

Full Support for Simple Knowledge Organization System (SKOS) Mapping Relationships: With access to a complete range of SKOS functionality through the Semaphore UI, users can map existing concepts to external reference models with mapping relationships to create a central resource across downstream systems.

Structural-Level Classification Settings: Aimed to bolster efficiency, users can now update classification settings at scale across each label type for improved classification results.

Concept Reuse: To achieve better business outcomes, the Concept Reuse feature enables more agile editing of local models, permitting users to copy branches from one model to another.

“The latest release of the Semaphore platform represents our commitment to innovation and addresses the evolving data management needs of our customers,” said John Ainsworth, Executive Vice President, General Manager, Application and Data Platform, Progress Software. “This release not only builds on Semaphore’s comprehensive knowledge modeling capabilities but also ensures seamless integration with emerging AI and semantic standards to empower enterprises with superior insights and decision-making tools.”

The Semaphore semantic AI platform enables users to manage knowledge models and automatically extract and classify both structured and unstructured data to generate rich semantic metadata. It simplifies information and helps organizations use data effectively to make quicker decisions. Recently, Semaphore platform was named the Leader and a Gold Medalist in Info-Tech Research Group’s 2024 Metadata Management Data Quadrant, based on user feedback on SoftwareReviews, the global research and advisory firm’s software insights platform.

The latest Semaphore release is available today. For more information about the Progress Semaphore platform, visit https://www.progress.com/semaphore.

