New “Verizon Frontline Verified” partner – Semtech

Semtech AirLink XR60 5G router supports the Verizon Frontline Network Slice

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verizon Frontline today announced that several products from Semtech, formerly Sierra Wireless, have achieved “Verizon Frontline Verified” status. This includes the AirLink® XR60 5G Router, which supports the recently-launched Verizon Frontline Network Slice.

The AirLink® XR60 5G Router is military-grade and delivers high-performance 5G and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity with intelligent hot failover to help maintain mission-critical communications when lives are on the line.

In addition, the XR60’s integrated edge computing capabilities help enable data-intensive applications like real-time video feeds which can enhance situational awareness in the field. Its ruggedized design also thrives in the harshest conditions.

The XR60 includes a 5-year AirLink Complete package with five years of hardware warranty from Semtech, round-the-clock technical support, and remote management capabilities—empowering agencies to securely deploy, monitor and scale their router deployments.

“We’re honored that our latest generation AirLink XR series solutions have achieved ‘Verizon Frontline Verified’ status, recognizing the brave first responders who risk their lives protecting our communities every day,” said Kinana Hussain, vice president of networking solutions at Semtech. “For over 25 years, AirLink has been the trusted choice for mission-critical connectivity in the harshest conditions. Having our cutting-edge XR60 5G router and other XR series products pass this rigorous verification validates our shared commitment with Verizon Frontline to deliver the always-on, ruggedized solutions public safety agencies depend on when every second counts.”

Other Semtech products that have completed the rigorous verification process include the AirLink® XR90 multi-network 5G router , the AirLink® XR80 multi-network 5G router , and the AirLink® RX55 LTE-A router, providing first responders with a wide range of trusted connectivity solutions.

“Semtech knows that first responders need rugged solutions to deliver the reliable and secure critical connectivity they depend on,” said Calvin Jackson, a senior manager for crisis response with Verizon Frontline. “We’re excited to welcome them as the latest in a long line of ‘Verizon Frontline Verified’ partners.”

The “Verizon Frontline Verified” program offers a special designation to vendors whose products have been tested and met the rigorous standards required for public safety use on the Verizon network. The products eligible for this status are specifically designed to assist public safety officials and first responders during all types of hazards and emergencies.

Vendors looking to earn the “Verizon Frontline Verified” designation must first be part of the Verizon Frontline Innovation Program. Vendors in this program can request to have specific products go through the verification process. More information on the program can be found here .

Verizon Frontline is the advanced network and technology built for first responders – developed over three decades of partnership with public safety officials and agencies on the front lines – to meet their unique and evolving needs.

