Madison, Wisconsin–(Newsfile Corp. – June 14, 2025) – Nicolet Law Accident & Injury Lawyers is delighted to report that the law firm’s founder, Russell D. Nicolet-widely referred to as the Midwest’s Lawyer-has been selected to Super Lawyers 2024 list as one of the top-rated personal injury attorneys in Hudson, Wisconsin. The highly sought-after listing only includes the highest 5% of lawyers in each state and is determined after a rigorous screening process involving peer nominations, independent research, and professional awards.





Nicolet Law Proudly Announces Russell Nicolet’s Selection to Prestigious 2024 Super Lawyers



According to Super Lawyers’ website, the organization is a trusted rating service of outstanding lawyers who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. Its patented attorney selection process is peer-influenced and research-driven, selecting the top 5% of attorneys to the Super Lawyers list each year.

Russell D. Nicolet stated, “As a Midwest native and legal professional, I’ve built Nicolet Law on the values that define our region: hard work, integrity, and genuine care for others. At the heart of my work is a genuine connection with my clients-people I’m privileged enough to sit next to in a courtroom.”

Nicolet Law is a family-owned, Midwest-based personal injury and accident law firm with offices in Wisconsin, Minnesota, North Dakota, and Iowa. According to the company, eight attorneys from the firm were honored in the 2024 Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists, including founder Russell Nicolet and Managing Partner Adam Nicolet. These recognitions are based on peer nominations and professional achievements.

Fueled by a mission of excellence and integrity, Nicolet Law Accident & Injury Lawyers, the top-rated lawyers for injury claims, take pride in providing top-tier services, further cementing its position as a leading law firm in the Midwest. Earning the esteemed title of 2024 Super Lawyers, Top-rated Personal Injury attorney in Hudson, Wisconsin, is a huge testament that reflects Mr. Russell Nicolet’s exceptional expertise in the field of personal injury and accident law.

Visit Russell D. Nicolet’s profile on Super Lawyers to learn more about the 2024 Super Lawyers’ Top 5%, personal injury attorney in Hudson, Wisconsin. For more information on Nicolet Law’s award-winning personal injury lawyers, please see the contact details below.

About Russell D. Nicolet

Russell D. Nicolet, known as the Midwest’s Lawyer, has always been focused on helping people through difficult situations. With over a decade of exceptional expertise in the field, Mr. Nicolet is the founder and an attorney at the award-winning Nicolet Law Accident & Injury Lawyers. His goal is simple: to provide his clients with the highest quality of successful representation. The Midwest lawyer focuses his practice on personal injury, serving throughout Wisconsin and Minnesota.

