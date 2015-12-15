Parvis Closes First Tranche of Convertible Debenture Financing and Finalizes Strategic Appointments

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 6, 2025) – Parvis Invest Inc. (TSXV: PVIS) (“Parvis” or the “Company“), a technology-enabled platform redefining access to real estate and alternative private market investments, is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated June 4, 2025, it has completed the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering (the “Offering“) of unsecured convertible debentures (the “Debentures“) for aggregate gross proceeds of C$300,000. The closing occurred on June 5, 2025 (the “Closing Date“).

The Debentures issued under the first tranche of the Offering bear interest at a rate of 10% per annum and mature 24 months from the Closing Date, unless earlier converted in accordance with their terms. The Debentures are convertible at the option of holder into common shares of the Company (each, a “Share“) at a price of $0.06 per Share during the first 12 months following the Closing Date and at a price of C$0.10 per Share thereafter until maturity.

All Debentures issued under the first tranche of the Offering, and any Shares issuable upon conversion thereof, are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the Closing Date, in accordance with applicable securities laws and policies of TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV“).

No finders’ fees or commissions were paid in connection with the first tranche of the Offering. The net proceeds will be used for general working capital and corporate purposes.

In connection with the Offering, the Company has entered into strategic alliance agreements with Bluestar Professional Services Inc. (“Bluestar“) and Lankin Investment Inc. (“Lankin“), affiliates of subscribers under the Offering. As part of these arrangements, Roy Murad (Chairman of Bluestar) and Kyle Pulis (CEO of Lankin) were appointed to the board of directors of the Company following the completion of the first tranche of the Offering and are now considered insiders. Other than these appointments, the Offering does not result in the creation of any new control persons or insiders and does not involve participation by existing insiders of the Company.

The TSXV has conditionally approved the first tranche of the Offering, which remains subject to final acceptance by the TSXV.

About Parvis

Parvis is a technology-driven investment platform dedicated to democratizing access to institutional-quality opportunities. Utilizing AI and blockchain technology, Parvis streamlines the investment process, making it more accessible and efficient. Headquartered in Vancouver, Parvis operates with experts in Toronto, Vancouver, Kelowna, and Montreal. For more information, visit www.parvisinvest.com and SEDAR+.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements“) within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information generally refers to information about an issuer’s business, capital, or operations that is prospective in nature, and includes future-oriented financial information about the issuer’s prospective financial performance or financial position. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words “may”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” or similar expressions and includes information regarding: execution and integration of the investment offerings; and the Company’s business plans and role in the investment industry. To develop the forward-looking information in this news release, the Company made certain material assumptions, including but not limited to: prevailing market conditions; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and the ability of the Company to execute and achieve its business objectives. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this news release due to certain material risk factors. These risk factors include, but are not limited to: adverse market conditions; changes in general economic, business and political conditions; changes in applicable laws and regulations; compliance with extensive government regulation; reliance on key and qualified personnel; risks associated with the real estate, investment, and technology industries in general. The foregoing list of material risk factors and assumptions is not exhaustive. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information in this news release, unless it is required to do so under Canadian securities legislation.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

