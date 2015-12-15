Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) Launches QCI Customer Power Pack at Fort Worth Stockyards, Introducing Real-Time Analytics to the Retail and Hospitality Experience

SAN DIEGO, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI), a global leader in generative driven enterprise platforms, is proud to announce the successful deployment of its QCI Customer Power Pack at the historic Fort Worth Stockyards, in partnership with Stockyards Heritage Development Co. This marks a major milestone as QCI brings its powerful analytics and engagement tools into the retail and hospitality space.

The QCI Customer mobile experience platform has delivered measurable results, equips retail resort operators with real-time behavioral insights, dynamic guest interaction tools, and comprehensive data activation capabilities. Designed to enhance the entire guest experience, the platform empowers strategic decision-making while streamlining operations.

Built on QCI’s industry-leading analytics engine, the app offers deep visibility into visitor demographics, behavior patterns, and interests. Interactive features allow operators to enhance engagement and deliver personalized offerings—all while collecting actionable data that fuels continuous improvement.

Ethan Cartwright, Vice President of Marketing for the Stockyards, expressed his enthusiasm for the new technology, stating: “I enjoy seeing who our visitors are, how they engage with the property, and what they’re interested in. The deep reporting aspects of the APP give us a new level of visibility that we’ve never had before—and it’s already helping us make smarter marketing and operational decisions. We are excited about the opportunities that QCI Customer including QCI Power Pack and the QCI Suite present. The quantity of real-time data available is impressive and allows us to share key metrics quickly and confidently with our marketing partners.”

This project marks QCI’s expansion into the retail and destination hospitality sectors, where the need for rich, data-driven insights continues to grow. The QCI Customer APP offers a seamless mobile experience that bridges entertainment, shopping, dining, and event discovery—all while capturing critical behavioral data in real time.

Andrew Cardno, CTO of QCI, shared his thoughts on the successful deployment:

“We’re excited to bring our proven intelligence platform to the Stockyards. This successful implementation not only validates our retail strategy but also demonstrates how real-time analytics can transform how venues interact with their guests.”

The QCI Customer APP represents a new frontier in guest engagement for destination venues like the Stockyards. With powerful analytics capabilities and a user-friendly interface, it provides both visitors and operators with an enhanced, intelligent experience.

QCI’s Enterprise platform is now deployed in over a dozen countries, backed by a solid track record in both retail execution and advanced analytics. With the launch of this new application, QCI has also activated its deep real-time analytical platform, delivering live insights that support operational agility and data-driven decision-making.

ABOUT Stockyards Heritage Development Co.

Stockyards Heritage Development Co. is a partnership between nationally recognized developer Majestic Realty Co. and Fort Worth’s Hickman Investments. Created with the intention of thoughtfully reimagining the historic Fort Worth Stockyards, the company is dedicated to preserving the National Historic District legacy while elevating it with experiences for locals and visitors from afar. Accomplished through a public/private partnership with the City of Fort Worth and Tarrant County, the project’s first phase, Mule Alley, broke ground in the fall of 2018 to include the renovation of the destination’s historic, 108-year-old horse and mule barns into a street of curated shops, restaurants, retail, office spaces, and Hotel Drover, an Autograph Collection hotel, which since opening in March 2021, has been consistently rated one of Texas’ top hotels by Travel + Leisure, Condé Nast Traveler, and U.S. News & World Report, among others. Phase II, which was unanimously approved by the City of Fort Worth in June 2024, will encompass an additional $630 Million investment to the district and will include 300,000 square feet of new commercial space, new full-service hotels with 500 rooms, a 295-unit multi-family property, and two or more below-ground parking garages to support Cowtown Coliseum, the Fort Worth Herd, and other area improvements. www.fortworthstockyards.com

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary QCI Enterprise Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 250 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and Europe. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $35 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI’s data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas, and Tulsa. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715. Visit us at www.quickcustomintelligence.com.

ABOUT Andrew Cardno

Andrew Cardno is a distinguished figure in the realm of artificial intelligence and data plumbing. With over two decades spearheading private Ph.D. and master’s level research teams, his expertise has made significant waves in data tooling. Andrew’s innate ability to innovate has led him to devise numerous pioneering visualization methods. Of these, the most notable is the deep zoom image format, a groundbreaking innovation that has since become a cornerstone in the majority of today’s mapping tools. His leadership acumen has earned him two coveted Smithsonian Laureates, and teams under his mentorship have clinched 40 industry awards, including three pivotal gaming industry transformation awards. Together with Dr. Ralph Thomas, the duo co-founded Quick Custom Intelligence, amplifying their collaborative innovative capacities. A testament to his inventive prowess, Andrew boasts over 150 patent applications. Across various industries—be it telecommunications with Telstra Australia, retail with giants like Walmart and Best Buy, or the medical sector with esteemed institutions like City Of Hope and UCSD—Andrew’s impact is deeply felt. He has enriched the literature with insights, co-authoring eight influential books with Dr. Thomas and contributing to over 100 industry publications. An advocate for community and diversity, Andrew’s work has touched over 100 Native American Tribal Resorts, underscoring his expansive and inclusive professional endeavors.

