RentRedi Launches Custom Website Builder to Help Landlords Personalize Rental Listings

New feature allows landlords to create branded listing pages directly within RentRedi’s rental app without coding or third-party tools

RentRedi’s Custom Website Builder allows landlords to easily create a personalized rental listings site right from their dashboard—no tech skills required. Just toggle the feature on to publish your site, customize it with your branding, and preview edits in real-time. Your listings are automatically displayed, and a unique, shareable URL makes it easy to market across channels. Turn the site off anytime with a single click.

NEW YORK, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RentRedi, the fastest-growing landlord software that makes renting easy for everyone, has launched a new Custom Website Builder. The user-friendly feature is designed to help landlords easily create personalized, professional websites to market their rental properties directly from within the RentRedi platform, providing them with a powerful new way to attract tenants.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c23ceedd-31d3-4486-9cf8-d904603e874e

No technical expertise is required to use the RentRedi Custom Website Builder, where landlords can centralize their listings, highlight unit features, and provide application access on a branded webpage. Whether managing a single property or a larger portfolio, landlords can use the Custom Website Builder feature to streamline their marketing efforts and increase visibility with prospective tenants through a tailored online presence.

“We built the Custom Website Builder to simultaneously improve and simplify how landlords connect with renters,” said RentRedi Co-founder and CEO Ryan Barone. “By giving landlords the ability to easily create and personalize a professional listing webpage in just a few clicks, we’re helping them stand out in a competitive rental market, while keeping everything they need to promote and manage their rental business in one platform.”

Within the RentRedi dashboard, landlords can enable their custom website with a single toggle, switching it on to create the webpage and keep it visible, and turning it off at any time with the same easy toggle feature when they no longer wish to display the site.

Key features of the RentRedi Custom Website Builder include:

A centralized webpage to showcase all available rental units

Customizable branding, including company name, logo, and theme colors

A live preview mode to view edits in real-time

A unique, shareable URL to promote listings across marketing channels

The Custom Website Builder is now available and marks another step in RentRedi’s mission to empower landlords with accessible, tech-forward tools that simplify the rental process and enhance the tenant experience. For more information, visit rentredi.com/listings.

About RentRedi

RentRedi offers an award-winning, comprehensive property management platform that simplifies the renting process for landlords and renters by automating and streamlining processes. Investors can quickly grow their rental businesses by using RentRedi’s all-in-one web and mobile app for rent collection, market listings, tenant screening, lease signing, maintenance coordination, and accounting. Tenants enjoy the convenience and benefits of RentRedi’s easy-to-use mobile app that allows them to pay rent, set up auto-pay, build credit by reporting rent payments to all three major credit bureaus, prequalify and sign leases, and submit 24/7 maintenance requests.

Founded in 2016, RentRedi is VC-backed and a proven leader in the PropTech market. The company ranks No. 180 on the Inc. 5000 list and No. 13 on the Inc. 5000 Regionals list. It was also named an Inc. Power Partner in 2023 and 2024, and to Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech list in 2024, as well as HousingWire’s Tech100 list in 2025. To date, RentRedi has more than $28 billion in assets under management with nearly 200,000 landlords and tenants using its platform. The company partners with technology leaders such as Zillow, TransUnion, Experian, Equifax, Realtor.com, Lessen, Thumbtack, Plaid, and Stripe to create the best customer experience possible. For more information visit RentRedi.com.

CONTACT: RentRedi Media Contact: Jennifer Tolkachev jen@rentredi.com