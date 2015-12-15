Rogers comments on CRTC’s NBA TV Canada approval

TORONTO, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rogers Communications (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) (NYSE: RCI) issued the following statement upon receiving approval from the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) to acquire Bell’s interest in Toronto Raptors Network Ltd (NBA TV Canada):

“We’re pleased to receive all the necessary approvals to expand our ownership of MLSE. We look forward to closing this strategic deal in early July,” said Tony Staffieri, President and CEO, Rogers. “MLSE is one of the most prestigious sports and entertainment organizations in the world, and live sports and entertainment are core to our business strategy.”

Rogers previously received approvals from the National Hockey League (NHL), National Basketball Association (NBA), Canadian Football League (CFL), Major League Soccer (MLS), and the American Hockey League (AHL) to become 75% owners of MLSE. Rogers also received clearance from the Competition Bureau to proceed with the acquisition. 

In September 2024, Rogers announced a deal to acquire Bell’s stake in MLSE for C$4.7 billion to become majority owner of MLSE. 

Read moreUltimate Guide: Everything You Need to Know About Industry 4.0

About Rogers Communications Inc.
Rogers is Canada’s leading communications and entertainment company and its shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). For more information, please visit rogers.com or investors.rogers.com.

For further information:

Media Relations
media@rci.rogers.com
1-844-226-1338

Investor Relations
investor.relations@rci.rogers.com
1-844-801-4792

Read moreHow Manufacturing Businesses Are Being Affected by the Robot Revolution

Related Stories

Imagen Network’s IMAGE Token Debuts on Global Exchange MEXC, Expanding Web3 Accessibility

LQWD Engages Integral Wealth Securities as Market Maker

Imagen Network (IMAGE), World’s First Decentralized Social Network Receives $32M Investment Commitment From KaJ Labs

Beeline to Unlock Real Estate Liquidity for Consumers through a Stablecoin Funding

CanPR Technology Ltd. Announces Operational Update, Highlights Canada’s Skilled Immigration Focus, and Unveils Strategic Expansion Plans

When Golden Sunflower Meets Bauhinia: HONGQI Showcases Oriental Luxury at 2025 International Automotive and Supply Chain Expo(Hong Kong)

You may have missed

Imagen Network’s IMAGE Token Debuts on Global Exchange MEXC, Expanding Web3 Accessibility

LQWD Engages Integral Wealth Securities as Market Maker

Imagen Network (IMAGE), World’s First Decentralized Social Network Receives $32M Investment Commitment From KaJ Labs

Beeline to Unlock Real Estate Liquidity for Consumers through a Stablecoin Funding

CanPR Technology Ltd. Announces Operational Update, Highlights Canada’s Skilled Immigration Focus, and Unveils Strategic Expansion Plans

error: Content is protected !!