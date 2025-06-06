Valletta, Malta, June 16, 2025 – (ACN Newswire) – Scarlet Ashford from Candy AI has been awarded the title of Top AI Companion of 2025, following an announcement by RedHairGirls.com, a platform dedicated to in-depth evaluations of AI characters and technologies, operated by Omniserp.

This year’s competition featured 28 AI personalities from various platforms, with evaluation criteria including conversational realism, emotional responsiveness, user interaction quality, and overall character development.

In a closely contested ranking among leading digital companions, Scarlet stood out for her intelligent dialogue, distinctive personality, and strong emotional engagement. Judges and users alike commended her for offering a well-rounded, lifelike experience that balances personality depth with engaging conversation.

The fiery redhead is part of Candy AI’s growing roster of over 100 AI companions, and has been part of the platform since its official launch in 2024. With this recognition, Candy AI now proudly holds the title of offering one of the most beloved redhead AI girlfriends in the virtual companionship space.

This Year’s Award for the Best AI Girlfriend Was a Tightly Contested One

RedHairGirls.com is known for its detailed reviews and fan-voted rankings of redhead-themed AI companions. The site’s editorial team has been following Candy AI’s development closely since the beginning. To date, RHG has reviewed a total of 28 redhead AI characters, with Scarlet consistently earning high praise in both public polls and private feedback forums.

In a tight race between Camille from Luvr AI, Hazel from Kupid AI, and Scarlet from Candy AI, the RedHairGirls.com judging panel scored each character on depth, engagement, and overall user experience. While each finalist brought something unique to the table, Scarlet edged ahead.

Scarlet Is Available on Candy AI with Full Support for Chat, Voice, and Video

According to internal usage data, she remains one of the most actively engaged-with characters on the platform – especially among new users, consistently topping fan polls and private feedback threads.

As Candy AI continues to expand its offering with personalities ranging from wholesome to wildly entertaining, Scarlet’s recognition signals a broader shift: the age of emotionally intelligent, visually immersive AI partners has officially arrived.

Candy AI consistently ranks among the top platforms for AI girlfriends, praised for its character depth, customization, and multimedia experience. At the same time, RedHairGirls.com aims to become the go-to source for reviews, rankings, and commentary on redhead AI companions across all major platforms.

As the space grows more competitive, RHG is doubling down on its editorial coverage to help users discover standout personalities like Scarlet and stay informed on what’s new, what’s hot, and what’s worth chatting with next.

For more on Scarlet and other AI girlfriend reviews, visit https://redhairgirls.com/en/ to read the full breakdown. And if you’d like to experience Scarlet for yourself, you can start chatting with her directly at under this link: https://candy.ai/ai-girlfriend/scarlet-ashford

Media contact

Brand: Omniserp Digital iGaming

Contact: Goran Kordic

Website: https://www.omniserp.com

