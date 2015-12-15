SearchBlox Launches SearchAI 11, a High-Performance, Enterprise-Ready AI Platform

SearchBlox unveils SearchAI 11, a major platform upgrade, integrating hybrid search and RAG to create a high-performance, organization-ready AI platform.

Glen Allen, Virginia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 19, 2025) – SearchBlox, a leader in AI-powered search solutions, is delighted to unveil SearchAI 11, a major platform upgrade that unifies hybrid search and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) into a single, enterprise-ready platform.

SearchBlox launches SearchAI 11, a high-performance, enterprise-ready AI platform

Built for high-performance knowledge discovery, SearchBlox SearchAI 11 delivers secure, scalable, and fixed-cost GenAI across a wide range of business applications. Using SearchAI 11, organizations can combine keyword, vector, and LLM-based retrieval to deliver faster, more accurate results, whether powering internal knowledge portals, customer support, ecommerce or website search.

One of the standout features of SearchAI 11 is its built-in connectivity to 329 structured and unstructured data sources, including PDF, Microsoft Office documents, HTML, APIs, databases, and file systems. The platform also includes document intelligence and image analysis. This enables the extraction of rich insights from scanned documents, forms, and multimedia files.

“SearchAI 11 empowers enterprises to harness their existing data—no matter where it lives or what format it’s in,” said Timo Selvaraj, co-founder and chief product officer at SearchBlox. “With powerful built-in connectors and native RAG capabilities, organizations can go from raw content to AI-driven insights in minutes, with full control over cost and security.”

Key features of SearchAI 11 include:

  • Hybrid Search Engine: Combines keyword, vector, and AI re-ranking for precise, relevant results.
  • Integrated RAG: Built-in Retrieval-Augmented Generation for contextual, LLM-based answers from private data.
  • Connectors for 329 Data Sources: Native support for structured and unstructured content—PDFs, Word, HTML, databases, APIs, SharePoint, and more.
  • Document Intelligence and Image Analysis: Extracts text, metadata, tables, and visual context from scanned documents and image files.
  • Enterprise-Grade Security: On-premise or private cloud deployment, full encryption, user access control, and audit logging.
  • Fixed-Cost GenAI: Transparent annual pricing eliminates unpredictable usage-based fees or per-seat licensing.
  • Scalable Infrastructure: Deploy on AWS, Azure, Google Cloud or OCI with autoscaling support for millions of documents and queries.
  • No-Code Setup: Launch AI search, assistants, chatbots and agents in under 30 minutes—no engineering team required.

SearchAI 11 facilitates secure, high-impact GenAI deployments for organizations across multiple sectors, from law and finance to manufacturing and government, at a fixed cost and enterprise scale.

About SearchBlox

Established in 2003 by brothers Robert and Timo Selvaraj, SearchBlox is a leading provider of AI-driven technology and enterprise search tools. More than 600 clients across 30 countries use SearchBlox products. Committed to embracing innovation and delivering cutting-edge tools and technologies to clients across several industries, SearchBlox is a forward-thinking company that enables enterprises to boost operational success and achieve more by using AI-driven software. The recent launch of SearchAI 11 marks an exciting development for SearchBlox, with an integrated hybrid search and RAG framework offering organizations access to a powerful, high-performance, enterprise-ready AI platform.

Anyone who would like to discover more about SearchBlox or the recent launch of SearchAI 11 is encouraged to make use of the following contact details:

Contact Info:
Name: Timo Selvaraj
Email: press@searchblox.com
Organization: SearchBlox
Address: 4870 Sadler Road, Suite 300, Glen Allen, VA 23060
Phone: +1 (866) 933-3626
Website: https://www.searchblox.com/

