Smith & Marjanovic Law, LLC is a premier New Mexico law firm specializing in wrongful death, personal injury, civil rights, and medical malpractice.

Albuquerque, New Mexico–(Newsfile Corp. – June 14, 2025) – New Mexico personal injury firm Smith & Marjanovic Law proudly announces that co-owner and attorney Taylor Smith has been named to the Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch award list, recognizing outstanding early-career attorneys.

Smith & Marjanovic Law Announces Attorney Taylor Smith Listed Among “Ones to Watch for Civil Rights Advocacy in New Mexico” by Best Lawyers

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/254872_dd6f566bf432e8a4_002full.jpg

The Best Lawyers Ones to Watch awards are given to the most successful up-and-coming attorneys who demonstrate the highest degree of expertise and professionalism across American private legal practices.

Best Lawyers follows a rigorous, peer-driven selection process, from nomination and eligibility checks to final publication, to identify America’s top legal talent. Nominated by peers and reviewed by best-in-class advocates, attorneys selected for the Ones to Watch are open-minded, forward-thinking individuals trusted by communities, not just individuals and businesses.

Taylor Smith began his legal career in New Mexico with a three-year tenure as a lawyer at Garret & Smith starting in 2019. In 2022, he joined Rothstein Donatelli as a full-time Associate Attorney, where he further honed his litigation skills. A year later, he founded Smith & Associates, laying the groundwork for a strategic merger with Milos Marjanovic, an esteemed U.S. attorney and founder of Marjanovic Law LLC.

With a client-first mindset and a commitment to raising the bar of professional, quality legal service as a wrongful death lawyer Albuquerque, Taylor’s adaptability helped him become one of the most trusted lawyers in New Mexico. His empathetic approach, combined with sharp legal instincts, has made a lasting impact on clients from all walks of life.

From working with industry-recognized professionals and well-established brands to running a private legal practice and eventually joining forces with Marjanovic to create Smith & Marjanovic Law, Taylor met the Best Lawyers’ criteria by holding essential roles and positions across multiple legal firms. Taylor’s path to a Best Lawyers nomination is marked by years of consistent performance, community trust, and professional integrity.

Another major contributing factor to Taylor’s nomination for Best Lawyers Ones to Watch is the varied portfolio of its legal practice. Beyond handling various cases tied to slip and fall accidents, motorcycle crashes, civil litigation, birth injuries, and hospital negligence, the firm’s practice areas stretch across pedestrian accidents, family disputes, contract breaches, and many others.

Taylor Smith’s inclusion in the Best Lawyers Ones to Watch list marks a crucial milestone in his legal career, and a recognition of technical excellence and commitment to client advocacy that Smith & Marjanovic Law, LLC is built on.

More information about Taylor Smith is available on the official website of his legal practice.

