Solomon, Berschler, Campbell & Thomas Extends Its Super Lawyers Track Record into 2025

With multiple attorneys honored, the Norristown PA law firm continues reinforcing its leadership in personal injury law.

Norristown, Pennsylvania–(Newsfile Corp. – June 3, 2025) – Leading Norristown PA law firm Solomon, Berschler, Campbell & Thomas, P.C. is thrilled to be recognized again for setting legal standards by Super Lawyers. With multiple attorneys named on the 2025 Super Lawyers list, the law firm is celebrating its continued recognition and marking over two decades of distinction.

Super Lawyers selects attorneys in the top 5% nationwide through a rigorous process that entails peer nominations and evaluations, making it a significant mark of excellence. This prestigious recognition spotlights outstanding lawyers across various practice areas and firm sizes who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. Solomon, Berschler, Campbell & Thomas’s pattern of recognition emphasizes the firm’s legacy of legal leadership and reflects its culture of empowerment for clients.

Solomon, Berschler, Campbell & Thomas’s Brendan Campbell and Jerold S. Berschler are the firm’s honorees selected to Super Lawyers. Campbell has earned his eighth consecutive recognition in 2025, a testament to his exceptional legal skill and peer respect. He is known as a top-rated criminal defense attorney and is widely praised for his ongoing advocacy in injury litigation. Founding member Berschler has also continued his remarkable run, having been selected to Super Lawyers every year since 2004. His impressive streak highlights the deep expertise that Solomon, Berschler, Campbell & Thomas’s personal injury lawyers offer.

With a well-established reputation in personal injury law, Solomon, Berschler, Campbell & Thomas remains the go-to personal injury law firm for injured clients in Montgomery County. The firm’s attorneys aggressively represent their clients during trial and advocate for injured clients. The team of personal injury lawyers combines legal knowledge with a deep understanding and sympathy for injured clients to help them get the compensation they deserve. Solomon, Berschler, Campbell & Thomas also stands out for its comprehensive, collaborative, and client-focused approach that ensures every potential impact of an accident is detailed.

“At Solomon, Berschler, Campbell & Thomas, we work one-on-one with you. You are not just another client, you are family,” said Jerold S. Berschler, a founding member.

The continued presence of Solomon, Berschler, Campbell & Thomas, attorneys on the Super Lawyers list showcases the effectiveness of the firm’s legal approach and strengthens its position as the leading Norristown PA law firm. The firm, through a representative, congratulated its attorneys on this achievement and restated its commitment to providing trusted legal representation for injured clients.

About Solomon, Berschler, Campbell & Thomas:

Solomon, Berschler, Campbell & Thomas, is a respected law firm that represents clients in personal injury litigation, criminal defense, family law, workers’ compensation, and real estate law. With over four decades of experience, the Norristown PA law firm has earned a reputation for excellence in Pennsylvania’s legal community. It continues to serve thousands of clients by offering them compassionate and personalized legal representation.

