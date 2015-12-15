Standard Strategies Inc. Announces Change of Stock Symbol to “SBTC”

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 2, 2025) – Standard Strategies Inc. (CSE: MIDO) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that effective June 5, 2025, the Company’s common shares will begin trading on the Canadian Stock Exchange under the new stock symbol “SBTC”, replacing the previous symbol “MIDO”.

The change in trading symbol reflects the Company’s strategic pivot and focus on digital asset infrastructure and treasury-grade Bitcoin solutions. Shareholders are not required to take any action in connection with this change.

“This new symbol aligns with our updated corporate strategy and positioning in the evolving landscape of digital finance,” said Mark Rutledge, CEO of Standard Strategies Inc. “As we transition from our legacy operations, SBTC better reflects our identity and the markets we intend to serve.”

The Company’s updated website reflecting its new business strategy is at www.standardstrategies.ai.

Read moreUltimate Guide: Everything You Need to Know About Industry 4.0

About Standard Strategies Inc.

Standard Strategies Inc. (CSE: MIDO) is a Canadian public company focused on providing digital asset infrastructure and analytics to support decentralized finance (DeFi) initiatives. Through strategic partnerships and investments, the Company aims to facilitate the adoption of Bitcoin and other digital assets in corporate treasury strategies.

Additional information about Standard Strategies is available at www.standardstrategies.ai or under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

ON BEHALF OF STANDARD STRATEGIES INC.

Read moreHow Manufacturing Businesses Are Being Affected by the Robot Revolution

Mark Rutledge

CEO and Director

Contact: info@midoricarbon.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor any Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/254237

Related Stories

Barco Launches ClickShare Hub: The First Modular Wireless Conferencing Room System Built On The Microsoft Device Ecosystem Platform

Snail Games Celebrates ARK Franchise’s 10-Year Anniversary with New Content and Global Community Events

Blue Mountain Launches Spring 2025 RAM Release, Advancing Asset Management for Life Sciences

Transfix Expands Modal Capabilities to Include Flatbed Across Spot and Contract Lanes

Pacvue Expands to Discovery Commerce with TikTok Shop & Advertising Integration

Oxylabs Unveils First-of-its-kind YouTube Datasets to Power Responsible AI

You may have missed

Barco Launches ClickShare Hub: The First Modular Wireless Conferencing Room System Built On The Microsoft Device Ecosystem Platform

Snail Games Celebrates ARK Franchise’s 10-Year Anniversary with New Content and Global Community Events

Blue Mountain Launches Spring 2025 RAM Release, Advancing Asset Management for Life Sciences

Transfix Expands Modal Capabilities to Include Flatbed Across Spot and Contract Lanes

Pacvue Expands to Discovery Commerce with TikTok Shop & Advertising Integration

error: Content is protected !!