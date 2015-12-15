Standard Strategies Inc. Announces Change of Stock Symbol to “SBTC”

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 2, 2025) – Standard Strategies Inc. (CSE: MIDO) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that effective June 5, 2025, the Company’s common shares will begin trading on the Canadian Stock Exchange under the new stock symbol “SBTC”, replacing the previous symbol “MIDO”.

The change in trading symbol reflects the Company’s strategic pivot and focus on digital asset infrastructure and treasury-grade Bitcoin solutions. Shareholders are not required to take any action in connection with this change.

“This new symbol aligns with our updated corporate strategy and positioning in the evolving landscape of digital finance,” said Mark Rutledge, CEO of Standard Strategies Inc. “As we transition from our legacy operations, SBTC better reflects our identity and the markets we intend to serve.”

The Company’s updated website reflecting its new business strategy is at www.standardstrategies.ai.

About Standard Strategies Inc.

Standard Strategies Inc. (CSE: MIDO) is a Canadian public company focused on providing digital asset infrastructure and analytics to support decentralized finance (DeFi) initiatives. Through strategic partnerships and investments, the Company aims to facilitate the adoption of Bitcoin and other digital assets in corporate treasury strategies.

Additional information about Standard Strategies is available at www.standardstrategies.ai or under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/254237