Syncfusion® Introduces Code Studio, the AI-Powered Code Editor Built for Enterprise Teams

The platform combines AI and tested UI components, minimizing code generation, cost, and IP risk for secure enterprise development

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Syncfusion®, Inc., the enterprise technology provider of choice, today announced the release of Code Studio, an AI-powered code editor that lets development teams move from concept to production faster and with greater cost efficiency while meeting enterprise standards for quality, security, and intellectual property (IP) exposure.

“Code Studio began as an in-house tool and today writes up to a third of our code,” said Daniel Jebaraj, CEO of Syncfusion. “We created a secure, model-agnostic assistant so enterprises can plug it into their stack, tap our proven UI components, and ship cleaner features in less time.”

Built to tackle the complexity of modern, component-rich apps, Code Studio combines large language model (LLM) assistance with the Syncfusion ecosystem of over 1,900 UI components. By assembling applications with pretested components instead of generating code line by line, Code Studio sharply reduces need for AI code generation—cutting debugging effort, development cost, and IP risks. Features and benefits include:

Best-in-class UI builder: Instantly transforms UI specs into production-ready code, dramatically reducing the amount of code to test, debug, and maintain.

Instantly transforms UI specs into production-ready code, dramatically reducing the amount of code to test, debug, and maintain. Four assist modes: Autocomplete, chat, edit, and hands-free agent accelerate routine tasks, refactorings, and multi-file updates.

Autocomplete, chat, edit, and hands-free agent accelerate routine tasks, refactorings, and multi-file updates. Enterprise controls: Converts plain-English prompts or screenshots into production-ready interfaces using 1,900+ Syncfusion components.

Converts plain-English prompts or screenshots into production-ready interfaces using 1,900+ Syncfusion components. LLM choice, no lock-in: Works with OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, Mistral, Cohere, or a self-hosted model via bring-your-own key for maximum privacy and cost control.

Works with OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, Mistral, Cohere, or a self-hosted model via bring-your-own key for maximum privacy and cost control. Data governance: Role-based access, audit logging, and an administrator console provide real-time usage insights and governance (estimated release: Q3 2025).

Syncfusion is offering Code Studio at no cost to individuals or enterprises with fewer than five developers and an annual revenue of less than $1 million USD. For more information, visit syncfusion.com/code-studio.

About Syncfusion, Inc.

Headquartered in the technology hub of Research Triangle Park, N.C., Syncfusion®, Inc. delivers an award-winning ecosystem of developer control suites, embeddable BI platforms, and business software. Syncfusion was founded in 2001 with a single software component and a mission to support businesses of all sizes—from individual developers and start-ups to Fortune 500 enterprises. Though its pilot product, the Essential Studio® suite, has grown to over 1,900 developer controls, its mission remains the same. With offices in the U.S., India, and Kenya, Syncfusion prioritizes the customer experience by providing feature-rich solutions to help developers and enterprises solve complex problems, save money, and build high-performance, robust applications.

