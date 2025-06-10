Talkdesk shatters outdated customer experience paradigm with launch of Customer Experience Automation platform

Talkdesk Customer Experience Automation introduces a new category in the customer experience market: fully autonomous, multi-agent AI automation discovered, built, orchestrated, and measured across the entire customer journey

PALO ALTO, Calif. and LAS VEGAS, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Talkdesk®, Inc. today upended the customer experience (CX) market with the launch of Customer Experience Automation (CXA) —a new software category and platform purpose-built to automate the full complexity of modern customer journeys.

Customer Experience Automation goes far beyond traditional contact center as a service (CCaaS) and customer relationship management (CRM) solutions. This next-generation platform replaces fragmented, manually coordinated workflows with a unified system of intelligent, autonomous artificial intelligence (AI) agents. These agents collaborate in real time to orchestrate and resolve complex challenges across the entire customer experience lifecycle.

“For years, businesses have faced a false choice: deliver personalized service or operate efficiently at scale,” said Tiago Paiva, chief executive officer and founder of Talkdesk. “CXA ends that tradeoff. It’s not just automation—it’s coordinated, autonomous resolution of complex business problems with speed, scale, and impact, without sacrificing the personal touch customers expect.”

The pursuit of effective, scalable processes to solve complex customer situations isn’t new, but the specialization of tools and expertise to address them has often led to dated systems, siloed knowledge, and fragmented data—ultimately breaking the customer journey into disjointed pieces. Spotty attempts at automation have frequently resulted in a patchwork of disconnected bots and brittle integrations that deliver poor and inconsistent experiences, eroding customer trust rather than building it.

The Talkdesk CXA platform is engineered to shatter this paradigm. It introduces a new operating system for customer experience—built on multi-agent AI orchestration and fueled by the Talkdesk Data Cloud, which unifies structured and unstructured data across every customer interaction, channel, and system of record. By turning transcripts, call recordings, messages, and case notes (combined with customer data points from multiple CRMs and specialized systems) into actionable knowledge, the Data Cloud gives AI agents the context they need to solve real business problems intelligently, autonomously, and at scale.

This foundation powers a virtuous cycle of automation: discover high-impact opportunities, build intelligent workflows, orchestrate coordinated teams of AI agents, and measure outcomes to drive continuous improvement.

With multi-agent orchestration, Talkdesk CXA moves beyond one-size-fits-all automation. Instead of relying on a single system or bot to handle everything, it deploys a network of specialized AI agents—each with a clear role, shared context, and the ability to collaborate in real time. This makes it possible to automate complex, cross-functional processes that span the front and back offices with precision, speed, and adaptability.

“With the launch of CXA, Talkdesk is taking a fundamentally different approach,” said Zeus Kerravala, founder of ZK Research. “Rather than simply layering AI onto legacy infrastructure, they have created a platform focused on autonomous, multi-agent orchestration. This innovation allows enterprises to automate complex workflows with precision—an area where traditional solutions often fall short.”

Talkdesk CXA is also built for speed. With preconfigured use cases, low- and no-code tooling, and both industry-specialized and general-purpose AI agents, organizations can go live fast and start seeing value quickly. Talkdesk CXA supports everything from cross-industry workflows to vertical-specific journeys in healthcare, financial services, retail, utilities, and government. Whether automating a single high-friction workflow or scaling across business units, it accelerates time to value.

As part of the Talkdesk CXA launch, Talkdesk also introduced a new AI agent for omnichannel campaigns. This agent automates high-volume outbound voice campaigns. Businesses can easily scale appointment reminders, billing alerts, service updates, and other time-sensitive communications without taking up live agents’ time. It’s a powerful way to improve reach, reduce costs, and deliver timely engagement across outbound service and sales use cases.

“The customer experience bar is higher than ever, and getting it right is no longer a differentiator—it’s essential for survival,” stated Paiva. “Talkdesk CXA represents a monumental leap forward. We’ve gone deeper into problem-solving for specific industries, uncovering unique use cases where traditional solutions failed. Our new CXA platform is not about flimsy automations or bolted-together tools; it’s about intelligent, coordinated, autonomous, and outcome-focused resolution that transforms the entire customer lifecycle.”

Automating Customer Experience for Enterprises Worldwide

Talkdesk CXA replaces reactive, human-coordinated workflows with a dynamic network of AI agents, each designed for specific tasks and orchestrated to operate as a single, intelligent system in any industry. Whether it’s a pharmacy callback, fraud alert, or complex insurance claim, CXA executes seamlessly across systems, roles, and channels with a personal touch that customers expect and appreciate.

More than half of Talkdesk customers are already leveraging CXA capabilities, including BankUnited, Ouro Global, United Rentals, Memorial Healthcare, Michaels, and TEKA.

“As a health system, we need solutions built specifically for our needs and for the communities we serve, and Talkdesk consistently delivers. Having leveraged their advanced AI tools, we’re particularly excited about the new CXA platform. It’s a monumental leap, with its autonomous, multi-agent AI approach and industry-specific capabilities set to transform how we orchestrate seamless healthcare consumer interactions and critical operational workflows. This is a key differentiator for us,” said Jeffrey Sturman, senior vice president and chief digital information officer at Memorial Healthcare System.

“Our long-standing partnership with Talkdesk is grounded in a shared drive to innovate and elevate how businesses connect with their customers. That’s why we’re excited about—but not surprised by— their latest announcement. Talkdesk continues to demonstrate its commitment to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in this space. Their new Customer Experience Automation platform is a bold step forward, and we believe it has the potential to fundamentally change how organizations design and deliver customer journeys,” said Amber Scott, vice president of customer experience at Serta Simmons Bedding.

“Talkdesk consistently delivers innovation built for the specific needs of our industry. We’ve leveraged their advanced AI to improve banking interactions, and the new CXA platform is truly transformational. Its autonomous, multi-agent AI approach redefines how we deliver intelligent, secure, and outcome-focused service, cementing Talkdesk as a vital partner,” said Jeiner Morales, senior vice president and director of data analytics and business systems at BankUnited.

“When CAI chose Talkdesk, we went all in. We harnessed everything we felt we needed to hit the ground running and maximize ROI as quickly as possible, including Talkdesk Workforce Management, Customer Experience Analytics, and Talkdesk Copilot—all components of Talkdesk CXA,” said Thomas Grosso, executive director of service desk at CAI.

Built for Trust and Scale

Talkdesk has been at the forefront of AI innovation since 2018, putting AI at the core of better customer experiences. Talkdesk CXA is built with inherent AI guardrails to mitigate hallucinations, ensure policy compliance, and provide human-in-the-loop oversight, making AI agents as trustworthy as highly trained human agents.

A unique differentiator of the platform is the AI Gateway that enables Talkdesk CXA to sit on top of any third-party contact center, whether on-premises or cloud-based. This allows businesses to seamlessly integrate Talkdesk AI-driven solutions, optimizing self-service , agent assistance , quality management , and security to deliver superior customer experiences, without replacing existing systems.

While powerful on its own, CXA truly shines as part of Talkdesk CX Cloud , which gives businesses every part of the contact center platform—from voice to digital and performance and workforce management—with CXA built inside. Talkdesk is globally recognized as a modern cloud-based contact center, but what sets the company apart is its commitment to AI innovation and how seamlessly it’s woven throughout both the customer and agent journey. CXA now takes this to a whole new level.

Talkdesk is showcasing Talkdesk Customer Experience Automation at Customer Contact Week (CCW) Las Vegas at Caesar’s Forum in booth 638.

