‘Talon Academy’ Triumphs as RoV Championship After Intense Battle Against ‘Dream’ at the depa ESPORTS TOURNAMENT Grand Final

BANGKOK, June 17, 2025 – (ACN Newswire) – Talon Academy delivered an outstanding performance to claim the winner of RoV, emerging victorious in a historic match at the depa ESPORTS TOURNAMENT (Grand Final Tournament). The event was filled with excitement and enthusiasm from gamers and esports fans from across the country at BEAT Active BITEC BURI.

Asst. Prof. Dr. Nuttapon Nimmanphatcharin, President/CEO of Digital Economy Promotion Agency (depa), stated that the depa ESPORTS TOURNAMENT, one of the key initiatives under the depa ESPORTS Project, has now reached its Grand Final. Throughout the project, more than 6,500 young participants joined various competitions, including sub-events such as depa ESPORTS IN SCHOOL and depa ESPORTS TOURNAMENT which included the Daily Tournament, Influencer Tournament, and Regional Tournament -well surpassing the initial goal of 5,000 participants. depa recognizes the dedication, talent, and potential of all competitors, including their gaming skills, creativity, strategic thinking, teamwork, and sportsmanship. These qualities demonstrate that esports is more than just playing games. It’s a valuable opportunity for learning, development, and growth, both on an individual level and as part of a team.

Asst. Prof. Dr. Nuttapon further stated that the depa ESPORTS TOURNAMENT is not merely a stage to crown esports champions, but also a crucial opportunity for Thai youth to showcase their potential, determination, and ambition to pursue careers as professional esports athletes or in other roles within the industry. At the same time, the tournament serves as a source of inspiration for young people with dreams of entering the esports world. It also plays a key role in driving the sustainable growth of Thailand’s esports ecosystem and acts as a small yet significant gear in advancing the country’s digital economy toward true international competitiveness.

The highlight of the depa ESPORTS TOURNAMENT (Grand Final Tournament) was the intense competition in the popular game Arena of Valor (RoV), featuring 16 up-and-coming esports teams representing eight regions across the country, selected from the depa ESPORTS TOURNAMENT (Regional Tournament) stage. For the Grand Final, depa and its network of partners transformed the venue into a spectacular esports arena, allowing everyone to experience the thrill and excitement of a competitive atmosphere that closely mirrors international standards. The excitement peaked during the final match, which was broadcasted with live commentary by two of Thailand’s top shoutcasters, BrightO and SunWaltz.

Throughout the competition, each team showcased their capabilities in precise game control, strategic planning, quick decision-making, and effective teamwork under pressure. The team that demonstrated outstanding technical skills and professionalism, rising above the rest, was awarded the championship title of the 2025 depa ESPORTS TOURNAMENT. depa sincerely hopes that today’s tournament will serve as a powerful source of inspiration, igniting the dreams of a new generation of youth who are passionate about esports.

The winners of the RoV competition at the depa ESPORTS TOURNAMENT (Grand Final Tournament) are as follows:

The Winner: Talon Academy – awarded 300,000 THB, a championship trophy, and special prizes from Intel

– awarded 300,000 THB, a championship trophy, and special prizes from Intel 1st Runner-up: Dream – awarded 150,000 THB, a trophy of honor, and special prizes from COM7

– awarded 150,000 THB, a trophy of honor, and special prizes from COM7 2nd Runner-up: Hater x Doo White – awarded 50,000 THB, a trophy of honor, and special prizes from COM7

– awarded 50,000 THB, a trophy of honor, and special prizes from COM7 3rd Runner-up: Introvert – awarded 20,000 THB and special prizes from COM7

– awarded 20,000 THB and special prizes from COM7 5th –8th Place: each team received 10,000 THB

9th –15th Place: each team received 5,000 THB

“The concept behind organizing the depa ESPORTS TOURNAMENT began in 2018, driven by depa’s commitment to challenging negative perceptions surrounding gaming and esports. We firmly believe that ‘kids who play games are not bad kids. With the right support and guidance, they can become world-class athletes or pursue other professional paths in the esports industry, building careers, generating income, and gaining societal recognition. Therefore, the depa ESPORTS TOURNAMENT is not just a platform to showcase the potential of youth, but a key mechanism for developing the industry, creating opportunities, and reshaping society’s views on esports. It also aims to raise awareness and promote positive attitudes toward esports-related careers, while enhancing the capabilities of Thailand’s esports industry to reach international standards,” said the President and CEO of depa.

The implementation of the depa ESPORTS project has been made possible through strong collaboration with Garena Online (Thailand) Co., Ltd., along with various partner organizations that have helped drive the project’s activities toward success. Those interested can view the list of winning teams from the depa ESPORTS TOURNAMENT (Grand Final Tournament) and stay updated on news and upcoming activities from the depa ESPORTS project by visiting www.depa.or.th , LINE OA: depaThailand, and the Facebook Page: depa Thailand.

