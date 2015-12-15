The Dawn of AI for Law Firms Is Here, and Practice AI Asks Law Firms To Be Picky About What Tools They Choose

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As the legal industry enters the age of artificial intelligence, Practice AI™ is urging law firms not just to adopt AI, but to choose their tools carefully. In a time when efficiency, accuracy, and client outcomes matter more than ever, the AI partners law firms select will shape their success.

“Technology alone isn’t enough,” said Hamid Kohan, President and CEO of Practice AI™ . “Law firms must partner with AI providers who understand the legal landscape and who are committed to building tools that truly work for attorneys, not just impress on paper.”

Legal AI Is No Longer Optional, but Choosing the Right Tool Is Critical

AI has already started to transform legal research, document review, client intake, demand letter generation, and case summaries. However, with so many options available, many law firms feel unsure about which solutions actually deliver results and which ones are worth the investment.

Kohan explained, “There’s a difference between having AI and having the right AI. That’s why Practice AI™ and its partners are focused on solving real problems, saving time, improving accuracy, and streamlining workflows from intake to resolution.”

Why Being Selective About AI Matters

Practice AI™ cautions that adopting AI without a clear plan or thoughtful evaluation can result in:

Wasted time and money on tools that don’t fit the firm’s workflow

Compliance and confidentiality risks if tools aren’t built for legal environments

Workflow disruption instead of transformation, especially when tools lack customization or support

In contrast, Practice AI™ and its partners deliver tailored solutions, including AI Demands™ for personal injury demand letters and AI Case Summary™ for legal and medical document analysis. These tools are designed by legal professionals, specifically for law firms.

The Right AI Partner Offers More Than Just Software

According to Hamid Kohan, the best AI vendors provide more than technology. “This isn’t about buying software, it’s about building partnerships,” he said. “Law firms should expect hands-on support, clear onboarding, and tools that evolve with their needs.”

Practice AI™ recommends evaluating AI partners based on:

Transparency in how the AI operates and generates results

Experience and knowledge of legal workflows

Dedicated support and onboarding assistance

Strong data security practices, including HIPAA compliance

Scalability for firms of all sizes, from solo practices to larger operations

A Call to Legal Professionals to Choose Purposefully

As legal technology continues to evolve, law firms must take a thoughtful and strategic approach. Practice AI™ advises starting with pilot programs, gathering feedback from legal staff, and focusing on tools that solve specific pain points.

“AI should not be hype. It should be helpful,” Kohan said. “At Practice AI™, we measure success by how much time our clients save and how many cases they can manage more effectively.”

Looking Ahead: Law Firms That Choose Wisely Will Lead the Future

Artificial intelligence is not a passing trend. It is a long-term shift in how legal services are delivered. Law firms that choose wisely, partner with experienced providers, and adopt tools that truly improve performance will be best positioned for growth.

Those who rush in without a plan or wait too long to act may struggle to keep up with more agile and tech-enabled competitors.

For legal professionals who want clarity, control, and results from their AI journey, Practice AI™ offers not only innovative tools but also experienced guidance to ensure long-term success.

